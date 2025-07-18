2025 TAIPEI MUSIC EXPO Launches “Open Call” for Global Music Professionals

TAIPEI, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TAIPEI MUSIC EXPO (TMEX) has officially launched its international open call, inviting music professionals worldwide to join this year’s event, taking place from August 28 to 31 at the Taipei Music Center (TMC) as a key highlight of the 2025 TRENDY TAIPEI event series. The four-day event will feature a dynamic blend of industry forums and festival-stage performances, including the highly anticipated JAM JAM ASIA, which will spotlight breakthrough artists from across the Asia Pacific region.



2025 TAIPEI MUSIC EXPO will take place August 28–31 at Taipei Music Center as part of the TRENDY TAIPEI event series.

Guided by the theme “Tune in to Taiwan. Sync with Asia.”, TMEX 2025 focuses on fostering regional collaboration and creative exchange across the Asia-Pacific. More than a conventional expo, TMEX stands as a premier platform for bridging record labels, music festivals, artist management agencies, and industry leaders from across the region. As part of this initiative, the international open call invites music professionals, including curators, festival organizers, agency representatives, and media, to participate in programs designed to deepen regional ties.

2025 TMEX Sets the Stage for Regional Exchange and Industry Insight

This year’s event will feature the most ambitious program to date. The TMEX Forum gathers influential voices from across Asia for panel discussions on creative strategies, industry innovation, and global music trends. The program also includes a keynote by a prominent creative in the music and media space.

The TMEX Exhibition will present the largest gathering of record labels, music festivals, artist management agencies, and industry platforms from across Taiwan. In addition, strategic partnerships with leading festivals and venues—including Thailand’s Big Mountain Music Festival (BMMF), Korea’s Zandari Festa (잔다리페스타), Busan International Rock Festival (부산국제록페스티벌), and Japan’s live house brands Zepp and duo MUSIC EXCHANGE—further expanding TMEX’s international connection.

Another key feature includes the TMEX Biz-Matching initiative, which facilitates curated one-on-one networking between Taiwanese and international professionals. The first two days of TMEX 2025 are reserved for industry professionals, while the weekend program opens to the public with showcases and live performances.

2025 JAM JAM ASIA: A Genre-Crossing Showcase of Contemporary Asia

Returning as part of TMEX 2025, JAM JAM ASIA unveils its most expansive lineup yet. This year’s roster includes globally acclaimed artists such as Korean American electronic innovator Yaeji, Thai rock powerhouse POTATO, Japanese genre-bending group ALI, and Singaporean Mandopop icon Tanya Chua.

Taiwanese artist Lim Giong, known for his Cannes-awarded film compositions, will present a late-night DJ set. Other anticipated performances include a joint set from Taiwanese rap queen Dizzy Dizzo and Okinawan hip-hop artist OZworld, alongside rising acts such as Vietnam’s soulful Mỹ Anh and Filipino American indie artist Michael Seyer.

Taiwanese powerhouses like Sunset Rollercoaster, Flesh Juicer, and 9m88 will also take the stage reaffirming Taipei’s role as a vital creative hub for the region. With over fifty artists confirmed—and more to be announced—JAM JAM ASIA promises a multi-stage celebration of Asian music. The surrounding plaza will transform into a vibrant street party, adding to the festival atmosphere.

To apply now, please visit: https://tmex.tw/en-us/news/2025opencall

About the TAIPEI MUSIC EXPO (TMEX)

Organized by the Taipei Music Center, the TAIPEI MUSIC EXPO (TMEX) brings together Taiwan’s leading record labels, artist management agencies, top music festival organizers, and industry heavyweights from across the Asia-Pacific to create the most exciting destination for music collaboration in Asia.

The 2025 edition of TMEX, themed “Tune in to Taiwan. Sync with Asia.”, will showcase the creative vibrancy of Taiwan’s pop music scene and provide opportunities for artists to participate in international forums and industry-matching events focused on accelerating their success on the global stage. TMEX in 2025 will also feature JAM JAM ASIA, a music festival starring headline acts from ten Asia-Pacific countries, highlighting the creative and explosive energy of Asian pop music.

Join us at TMEX from August 28 to 31 at the Taipei Music Center as we establish a new chapter for pop music in Taiwan and Asia.

About JAM JAM ASIA (JJA)

Building upon its international theme, the TAIPEI MUSIC EXPO presents JAM JAM ASIA, a music festival celebrating the broad diversity of Asian music. Featuring over 50 selected acts spanning the genres of pop, indie, hip-hop, rock, and electronic music, the festival offers music lovers a unique opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the rich soundscape of Asia.

This year, a special curatorial team was invited to lead artist selection and program design at TMEX, creating never-seen-before performances and interactive experiences for audience members. Over two consecutive days, from daytime until late, the Taipei Music Center will come alive with a spectacular celebration of Asian music.”

About the Taipei Music Center (TMC)

The Taipei Music Center (TMC) is a multifaceted compound that brings together music and lifestyle. It is situated in the Nangang District in Taipei City and comprises three distinctively designed buildings as well as a vast outdoor performance space. The TMC takes on the mantle of promoting Taiwan’s music industry. By leveraging its distinct buildings and spaces, the TMC strives to fulfill a range of endeavors including holding music and cultural exhibitions, cultivating talents, fostering industry development, and documenting the culture. Amid the rapid innovation in information and technology, the TMC endeavors to introduce Taiwan’s rich music scene to the global audience, while embracing a forward-looking and international perspective, creating a prominent platform of music. We unite music enthusiasts from all walks of life, fostering a stage for music professionals to showcase their potential. We also curate an unparalleled experience for music lovers, embodying our philosophy -Music is Life; Live in Music, and strive to become the Heart of Taiwan’s Music Industry.