ACI, a major American optoelectronics company, announces the formation of the ACI_DEFENSE alliance with RC ANLS

ACI_Defence Solution to Serve the Smart City in Thailand

BANGKOK, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ACI is a leading manufacturer of high performance broadband amplifier products, optical nodes and head end optronics for the cable television and telecommunications industries worldwide. With international offices in Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Chile and China, ACI helps improve the resiliency and utility of the HFC network. (https://acicomms.com/about-us/)

A group of 11 Taiwanese software, hardware, and platform providers has officially announced the formation of the Smart Security Alliance, launching its market expansion into Thailand under the ACI_Defence brand. (https://www.rcanls.com.tw/aci-defense) The alliance will introduce two major smart security solutions — Urban Surveillance and Disaster Simulation — tailored to meet Southeast Asia’s growing demand for city safety and emergency management.

Integrating IoT, AI, big data analytics, and cloud services, the alliance consolidates surveillance cameras, drones, sensors, storage systems, mobile monitoring, image management modules, vehicle management systems, and VR training platforms into comprehensive solutions that enhance product intelligence, connectivity, and operational efficiency.

Targeting Thailand’s major system integrators, distributors, and telecom providers, the alliance will offer customized system development and professional technical support. Through collaboration, it aims to participate in local government tenders from disaster management agencies, fire departments, and police headquarters, establishing demonstration projects to promote smart security applications and build a strong market reputation.

ACI with the brand of ACI_Defence has announced a strategic partnership with Aster Technology with the brand of Aster_Wise in Thailand (https://www.aster-iot.com.tw/aster-wise), joining forces to develop smart community systems built on intelligent security control platforms. The Aster_Wise alliance integrates cybersecurity systems, facial and license plate recognition technologies to establish the foundation of smart communities — essential components of a future-ready smart city. This initiative extends upward to include urban surveillance and disaster simulation systems, collectively creating safer, smarter cities.

With Taiwan’s strong capabilities in IoT and AI technologies, the Smart Security Alliance prioritizes customized solutions based on individual project needs, offering comprehensive integration and turnkey services. The alliance also plans to leverage digital marketing and community engagement to enhance brand visibility in Thailand. Additionally, it will host smart security-themed forums and collaborate with local system integrators and telecom operators to secure smart city and public safety projects — together targeting the rapidly growing Southeast Asian smart city market.

Contacts

ACI Communications (Thailand) Co,. Ltd.

J.J. Lee

T +66-0-2690-6683

JJ.lee@twoway.com.tw