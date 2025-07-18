Air France’s new La Première suites take to the skies for the first time to Singapore

SINGAPORE, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As of 15 July 2025, Air France is offering its new La Première suites on its daily flight between Singapore Changi airport and Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport. The Boeing 777-300ER used on this flight now features the airline’s highest standards of comfort in all travel cabins. On board, it is equipped with 4 new La Première suites, as well as 60 seats in Business, 44 in Premium and 204 latest-generation Economy seats.

After New York JFK, Singapore is the second destination to operate a newly retrofitted aircraft equipped with the new La Première suites.

Gradually rolled out on a selection of Boeing 777-300ERs, the new La Première cabin will be available on flights to Los Angeles during the 2025 summer season and Tokyo-Haneda in during the 2025/2026 winter season. In the future, Air France plans to deploy this new product on a greater number of aircraft and to more destinations.

La Première is currently available on departure from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Abidjan, Dubai, Los Angeles, Miami, New York-JFK, San Francisco, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Tokyo-Haneda and Washington DC.

La Première, the highest expression of travel

Air France’s new La Première suite features five windows and a one-of-a-kind concept. Entirely modular, it consists of a seat and a chaise longue that converts into a true bed. The seat can be adapted to every moment of the flight, during take-off, landing, mealtime or simply to relax. Featuring soft ergonomic seat foam, it adjusts each passenger’s body for maximum comfort. In front of the seat, a chaise longue allows passengers to rest in their preferred position and stretch their legs while sitting down to read or watch a film. And for a perfect night’s sleep, the chaise longue simply unfolds to become a true bed measuring two meters in length. The four suites available on board each feature a thick curtain for total privacy from floor to ceiling, providing a cozy atmosphere.

Each guest has access to two 32-inch 4K anti-glare screens, allowing them to enjoy over 1,500 hours of entertainment in optimum conditions from their seat, chaise longue or bed. Passengers are also provided with a set of noise-reducing headphones, as well as the option to pair their own headphones or earphones to the screens via Bluetooth. Each suite is also equipped with 110V/220V, USB A and USB C power sockets, as well as induction charging slots and a smartphone or tablet holder, so guests can use their own personal devices. The suite is intuitively controlled from a wireless touchscreen tablet. By touching the tablet screen, guests can adjust the seat recline, chaise longue or bed, as well as the various lighting options and window blinds. Navigating all the cabin’s functionalities is also made easy by using the two screens available.

With a vast airport lounge, a private suite on board, fine dining created by Michelin-starred chefs, a carefully selected wine and champagne list and a peaceful night’s sleep at 35,000 feet, every moment of the La Première travel experience has been carefully curated to make for an unforgettable trip.

Comfort and elegance in Business

As with every new product introduced on its aircraft, Air France is redesigning all its travel cabins to offer the airline’s highest standards in every class.

In Business, the 60 spacious seats recline to become fully flat beds almost two meters long, with direct aisle access. A sliding door means all customers have their own private space, secluded from the rest of the cabin. When travelling with a companion, the seats in the middle of the cabin are equipped with a central partition that can easily be lowered, providing plenty of space to enjoy the journey together. The seat also features a large, anti-glare 4K High-Definition screen, noise-reducing headphones, a Bluetooth connection for personal headphones, and several electric sockets.

As passengers take their seat, they are greeted by a backlit winged seahorse, the symbol that embodies the airline’s rich history. Inside the seat, the upholstery gives a feeling of comfort and privacy. Made from wool, brushed aluminium and full-grain French leather, Air France has opted for premium, soft and natural materials. Each seat is embroidered with the airline’s trademark red accent symbol.

Beginning in July 2025, Air France will gradually introduce new mattress pad for every Business seat on all long-haul flights. To design this mattress pad, Air France has teamed up with Sofitel MY BED, Sofitel’s top-of-the-line bedding collection that has been unanimously recognized for its expertise and outstanding comfort.

With meals concocted by Michelin-starred chefs, carefully selected wines and champagnes and a restful night’s sleep, travel in the Business cabin offers an exceptional experience.

Comfort and technology in the Premium and Economy cabins

The Premium cabin is equipped with 44 recliner seats. The backrest reclines up to 121 degrees and has been further widened to offer greater privacy and comfort. The seat back foam has been redesigned and now extends up to shoulder level for optimum comfort. The seats are upholstered in a navy-blue herringbone fabric with a specially refined finish. The 4-position headrest can be adjusted to suit everyone. A noise-reducing audio headset, plenty of storage space, an individual reading light and USB-A and USB-C ports complete the package. In the Premium cabin and from Paris-Charles de Gaulle the one-starred chef Frédéric Simonin continues to delight Air France customers as part of an on-going partnership initiated with the company in 2023. A perfectionist at heart, he has created a new series of dishes prepared with the greatest respect for the products chosen.

The Economy cabin offers 204 reclinable seats with a wide 46 cm seat pan. The backrest is ergonomically designed with cushions offering reinforced lateral support. The seat is equipped with a personal smartphone or tablet holder integrated into the backrest, as well as a USB-A and USB-C port. Customers who desire additional legroom and a seat that reclines further back can select a new paid seat option called “Economy Comfort”. Located at the front of the Economy cabin, Economy Comfort seats are being rolled out on all the airline’s long-haul flights. As part of the airline’s commitment to more responsible catering, the meat, poultry, dairy products and eggs on each menu are of French origin, and the fish sourced from sustainable or French fisheries from Paris-Charles de Gaulle. Vegetarian options are also systematically available in all cabins.

In Premium and Economy, the cabins feature large 13.3-inch anti-glare 4K screens equipped with a Bluetooth connection. Customers can enjoy on-demand entertainment programs with their own headphones. They can thereby connect their own personal device to the on-board screen to use it as a remote control or to browse through the entertainment catalog, in addition to being able to use the main screen.

Air France Flight schedule between Singapore and Paris:

Summer flight schedule (in local time):

Daily flight with new travel cabins operated with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft:

AF257 : leaves Singapore Changi Airport at 22:30pm, arrives at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport at 06:10am the next day.

: leaves Singapore Changi Airport at 22:30pm, arrives at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport at 06:10am the next day. AF256: leaves Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport at 21:15pm, arrives at Singapore Changi Airport at 16:30pm the next day

In addition, three flights a week, operated with Boeing 787-9 aircraft:

Departure from Singapore: Tuesday, Friday, Sunday:

AF181: leaves Singapore Changi Airport at 10:50am, arrives at Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 18:10pm

Departure from Paris-Charles de Gaulle: Monday, Thursday, Saturday: