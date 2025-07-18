Beijing Review: Where dynasties meet daily life: China-U.S. Youth explore Xi’an’s living history

BEIJING, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On July 12, the Across the Pacific: China-U.S. Youth Dialogue for a Shared Future program came to its second stop, Xi’an.

Where dynasties meet daily life: China-U.S. Youth explore Xi’an’s living history

Organized by ISC’s 5th China-America Student Conference, twenty-five young delegates from China and the U.S. were here to explore how echoes of the past meet the pulse of the present and how a city’s cultural roots are woven into the fabric of everyday life.

On July 14, the delegates visited Xi’an Jiaotong University (XJTU) for a session of From University to the World, a China-U.S. exchange platform.

During the event, Professor Peng Fengling gave a themed lecture, which offered a comprehensive look at Chinese culinary culture–from regional cuisines and dining etiquette to the social and cultural meanings they reflect.

“This lecture got me thinking about things I’d never really considered before—like why Chinese dining tables are round. I used to think it was just to make it easier to share dishes. And that does make sense if everyone is sharing food. But I hadn’t realized there’s a deeper meaning,” Dahlia Townley-Bakewell said. “It is about reunion, about everyone being equal at the table. Everything is connected to everything else, which come together to form a whole system. I found that really fascinating.”

The delegates and students from XJTU also engaged in lively discussions on topics ranging from Mandopop and American hip-hop to local Shaanxi cuisine.

“Beyond the academic discussions, we also shared stories from our daily lives, including the cultural differences between China and the U.S.,” Liu Yuxuan said. “Through these exchanges, we are not only fostering a better environment for dialogue between our countries but also forming genuine friendships.”

The youth not only learned about the cultural importance behind Chinese cuisine through lectures, but also experienced the charm of traditional Chinese culture firsthand.

They explored Huaqing Palace, once a royal retreat during the Tang Dynasty (618-907), where they felt the pulsating fusion of Tang splendor and contemporary trends. They also opened blind boxes featuring creative designs inspired by historical figures.

Later, they visited Emperor Qinshihuang’s Mausoleum Site Museum, where they viewed the world-renowned Terracotta Army up close and was able to gain a deeper understanding of the depth and intricate craftsmanship of ancient Chinese civilization.

The delegates not only observed but also changed into hanfu (the traditional attire of the Han Chinese) and were hence transported back in time thousands of years.

After changing into the traditional attire, the delegates visited the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda, a famous ancient Tang Buddhist tower in Xi’an, where they experienced the seamless blend of ancient heritage and contemporary life.

“I think this has been the most memorable experience for me. I’ve never really done any kind of dress-up like this before. Spending time trying hanfu and being at this temple, I felt really confident—and I truly enjoyed wearing this outfit. So I’m kind of sad that I will have to take it off,” Henry Frederick Gregory Collins said. “So I like to think of myself as some sort of lead warrior, but also someone well-versed in ancient philosophies–so a balance between a thinker and a warrior for sure.”

“With the hanfu, I felt more connected to Chinese culture, I felt more connected to Chinese culture, because I was in a costume that represented an ancient period of China,” Justin Isaiah Seymour Welch said. “With that type of clothing on, I felt like it channeled a different kind of energy that made me feel more connected to the actual landmark.”

“I think the best way to see that depiction is downtown, where you have the ancient Bell Tower surrounded by modern life. It is really beautiful to see how we can hold on to something historic while still keeping modern elements around it to fit our current lifestyle,” he concluded.

