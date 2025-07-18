China Pavilion Launches “Zhejiang Week” Event at Expo 2025 Osaka

Immersive Cultural Showcase Highlights the Rich Appeal of Picturesque Zhejiang

OSAKA, Japan, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The “Zhejiang Week” celebration at the China Pavilion, Expo 2025 Osaka was officially launched on July 12, 2025, drawing approximately 200 government officials and business leaders from both China and Japan to its opening ceremony.

Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism delivered an immersive and visually dynamic exhibition, blending multimedia visuals with live performances to spotlight the province’s breathtaking natural landscapes, deep-rooted cultural heritage, and forward-looking innovations. The showcase vividly illustrated an Eastern paradigm where ancient traditions intersect with modern development, and ecological stewardship complements economic progress.

That afternoon, tourism promotions spotlighted the cities of Quzhou, Jiaxing, and Wenzhou, along with the iconic water towns Wuzhen and Puyuan, and resonated strongly with attendees. The exhibits—featuring cultural landmarks, regional cuisines, and curated travel itineraries—drew large crowds of Japanese visitors to the China Pavilion. At the venue entrance, the custom travel guides and creative souvenirs from Wenzhou and other major tourist destinations of Zhejiang proved especially popular among attendees.

The Zhejiang tourism presentation was met with enthusiastic applause and positive feedback. Japanese guests noted that the event offered them fresh perspectives on Zhejiang, sparking interest in visiting the region to experience its distinctive offerings firsthand.