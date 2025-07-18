DNAKE Emerges as a Global Innovator in Brain-Computer Interface Technology

XIAMEN, China, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) technology is redefining human-machine interaction by establishing direct communication between the brain and external devices. This transformative innovation is driving profound societal impact across industries: revolutionizing neurological disease treatment (e.g., epilepsy, Parkinson’s, and depression), enhancing educational outcomes through improved focus, and enabling seamless industrial human-robot collaboration. With aging populations and rising neurological disorders worldwide, BCI’s healthcare applications are experiencing explosive demand.

According to IMARC Group, the global BCI market reached $1.74 billion in 2022 and is projected to hit $3.3 billion by 2027. In this rapidly evolving field, DNAKE is establishing itself as a rising force through cutting-edge R&D and global vision.

Technology Leadership & Standardization

As a key driver of BCI advancement, DNAKE has forged strategic partnerships with elite research institutions like the CAS Key Laboratory of Brain Function and Diseases, Xiamen University’s Brain Cognition & Intelligent Computing Lab, etc. These collaborations underscore its dual strengths: proprietary innovation and integration of top-tier academic resources.

DNAKE holds pivotal roles in the BCI Industry Alliance and China Communications Standards Association, actively co-authoring technical standards such as “EEG-Based Attention Monitoring Systems: Technical Requirements and Testing Methods.” This standardization expertise positions DNAKE to extend its influence into global markets, where consistent technical benchmarks are critical for adoption.

Breakthrough Innovations

DNAKE‘s BCI team recently published groundbreaking research in the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences, solving a critical industry challenge: environmental adaptability. Their innovative “Human-AI Multi-agent Copilot” system merges EEG signal decoding with deep reinforcement learning AI, enabling devices to interpret user commands while autonomously responding to environmental changes—a leap from one-directional BCI systems to true interactive intelligence.

In sleep health, Dr. Phang’s team also developed a Multiscale Temporal Convolutional Neural Network (MTCNN) algorithm in the Journal of Neural Engineering that achieves 88.24% accuracy in sleep-stage classification—a 23% improvement over consumer-grade headbands (Miller et al., 2022). This approach sets new paradigms for EEG signal analysis.

R&D Commitment

DNAKE‘s 300+ member R&D team includes specialized BCI engineers, with 2024 R&D investment spiking to 11% of revenue. A dedicated $18 million BCI Technology Center will accelerate project commercialization.

Strategic Vision

Aligned with its “Innovation-Driven Transformation” strategy, DNAKE is pivoting toward digital health ecosystems while strengthening its smart community and hospital solutions. “In BCI, Chinese innovators compete on equal footing globally,” notes DNAKE. “Through autonomous R&D and international collaboration, we’re poised to shape BCI’s future.”

About DNAKE

DNAKE (Xiamen) Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. is a global leader in smart intercom and home automation solutions. Since 2005, we’ve delivered innovative, high-quality products—including IP intercoms, cloud platforms, smart sensors, and wireless doorbells—to over 12.6 million households worldwide. Combining cutting-edge technology with customer-focused design, DNAKE provides reliable, scalable solutions for both residential and commercial needs.