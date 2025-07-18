First Page Digital Elevates Traditional SEO with NexSEO, Empowering Brands To Be Visible Beyond Just Google

SINGAPORE, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — First Page Digital, Singapore’s leading digital marketing and SEO agency, has unveiled NexSEO – a cutting-edge solution designed to help brands optimise for the next generation of AI-powered answer engines.



Redefining search with NexSEO

With the rapid rise of large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT and Gemini, the way we search for and consume information is undergoing a drastic transformation. Recent reports indicate that over a billion users interact with ChatGPT on a monthly basis , underscoring the profound shift in search habits. No longer do users want to browse through a collection of potential answers – instead, they want direct, immediate, and reliable answers. The adoption rate of AI-driven search tools too is growing exponentially, with industry experts predicting that LLM traffic will surpass that of organic search by 2028. In other words, traditional search engines are no longer the sole gateway to information and the landscape of search is evolving.

First Page Digital stands at the forefront of this industry shift. Known for its forward-thinking approach and innovative, results-driven strategies, the agency was recently awarded back-to-back MARKies wins for “ Most Effective Use – Artificial Intelligence “. First Page Digital combines proven SEO practices – across both on-domain and off-domain channels – with advanced AI optimisation, to ensure brands stay ahead in an increasingly saturated digital space.

The Shift from Traditional Search to AI-Driven Results

In response to this shift in search behaviour, Google previously launched Google AI Overviews, a feature designed to give users instant AI-generated summaries and answers at the top of search results. As one of the first platforms to integrate AI into traditional search, Google is also accelerating the global rollout of AI Mode, which marks a fundamental departure from the traditional blue link layout.

Perplexity and OpenAI are quickly following Google’s lead, launching AI-powered browsers to rival Google Chrome. These key players recognise that LLMs and answer engines are the future of search, and they are racing to become the go-to AI search platform for users.

The Same Game, Just Different Rules

For years, the goal for digital marketers has always been clear: secure a “Rank One” position on Google. But in today’s AI-driven world, that goal is no longer enough.

The massive pivot in search behaviour, supported by AI and LLMs, are disrupting traditional search engines and reshaping the dynamics of online visibility. Brands that rely solely on securing high Google ranks may soon find themselves overshadowed by AI answers.

This risk is further compounded by recent announcements that Google will begin indexing content from Instagram – a move that not only reflects changing user behaviour, but also aligns Google with the change in user intent and behaviour, but also signals the growing importance of AI and user-generated content within the dynamic search ecosystem. Ultimately, it’s clear that brands must optimise not only for traditional SEO but for the ever-changing rules of modern search.

Getting An Edge Over AI with NexSEO

So, the question remains: how can your brand stay visible?

The launch of NexSEO addresses the growing need for brands to secure visibility in the AI SEO space – not just within traditional search results, but within answer engines too. NexSEO integrates proven SEO practices with advanced content strategies, ensuring visibility not just in traditional search results but in high-traffic AI platforms like ChatGPT, Copilot, and Perplexity.

“People don’t just Google things anymore – they chat, ask, scroll, and swipe across platforms. If your brand isn’t showing up in those AI-powered touchpoints, you’re invisible to the most valuable searchers out there”, said Eugen Kim, Chief Strategy Officer at First Page Digital.

“Ten years ago, the question was: ‘Should I optimise for Google?’ Today, the question to ask is ‘Are you optimising for Answer Engines?’ With NexSEO, we’re staying ahead of the curve and helping brands remain top-of-mind with their audience – while boosting their digital presence above traditional search results.”

Discover how NexSEO is redefining search strategy at https://www.firstpagedigital.sg/ai-seo/

First Page Digital is a performance marketing agency built for a new era of search and growth. We help brands scale with precision through SEO, paid media, content, social, and web, all engineered for measurable business impact.

We lead the charge in AI-powered SEO: using artificial intelligence to streamline content production, sharpen insights, and drive faster outcomes. But we don’t stop there. As search evolves with SGE and generative AI, we help brands adapt their strategies to stay discoverable, credible, and competitive.

With a global presence and deep expertise across platforms and markets, First Page Digital turns complexity into clarity – and marketing into a true engine for growth.

