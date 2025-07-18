Scale Hits New High: HNC 2025 Concludes with Resounding Success, Driving a New Wave of Health Industry Upgrades

SHANGHAI, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Jointly organized by the China Chamber of Commerce for Import & Export of Medicines & Health Products and Sinoexpo Informa Markets, the “Healthplex Expo 2025, Natural & Nutraceutical Products China 2025” (HNC 2025) was successfully held from June 24 to 26 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). The HNC 2025 once again achieved a historic breakthrough in scale, winning high praise from all participants. Held concurrently with Hi & Fi Asia-China, ProPak China & FoodPack China, and Starch Expo, the HNC built a business platform integrating the entire industry chain from upstream ingredient supply to end-product distribution. The total exhibition area exceeded 200,000 sqm, bringing together more than 2,500 exhibitors from around the world. Meanwhile, 93,080 professional buyers from 137 countries and regions attended the shows for business exchange and negotiation — a year-on-year increase of 21.2% — fully showcasing the latest achievements and future directions of the health industry, and highlighting its tremendous vitality and boundless potential.

The HNC deeply aggregates global resources and builds an industry ecosystem for collaborative development. This year’s HNC not only gathered leading enterprises from across China but also attracted industry leaders from more than 30 countries and regions, including Australia, New Zealand, Italy, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the United States, Canada, Singapore, Spain, Norway, etc. National pavilions and exhibitors from Italy, Spain, Slovenia, the United States, and Japan made their debuts in China at the exhibition. Local delegations from across China also demonstrated their regional strengths — for example, Jilin pavilion featured its renowned ginseng and antler products, while Xizang pavilion presented its unique highland resources and premium wellness treasures.

Both domestic and international exhibitors displayed a diverse range of products and solutions spanning nutritional and health supplements, imported dietary supplements, traditional tonic foods, health foods and beverages, anti-aging beauty products, emotional healing solutions, weight management products, healthcare devices and equipment, as well as third-party professional services. As a vital platform for information exchange, product launches, technology discussions, and market expansion in the health industry, HNC continues to attract a growing number of domestic and international companies, driving deeper collaboration and development across the global health and nutrition sector.

Staying true to the innovative spirit of HNC, the exhibition spotlighted trending topics such as sports nutrition, aromatherapy, health foods and beverages, and the medicine and food homology, and curated several themed zones. Highlights included the brand-new “Hi Energy Camp”, “Healing Workshop”, “Light Wellness Awakening • Food & Beverage Festival”, as well as the fully upgraded “TCM Nutrition Zone.” These zones combined product showcases, competitions, and immersive experiences, while also collaborating for the first time with Douyin E-Commerce, the leading interest-based e-commerce platform, to offer brands live-streaming sales channels. This cross-ecosystem partnership empowered multiple brands to drive GMV growth and create best-selling products, putting innovative practice into action to boost domestic health consumption and reshape the health ecosystem through category evolution. All activities received enthusiastic feedback from onsite participants.

As an industry hub for insights and exchange, the HNC 2025 also hosted more than 50 high-caliber industry events, reaching a new high in scale. The agenda covered professional industry conferences and forums, new product launches, international brand exchanges, innovative interactive experiences, business matchmaking, etc. Hot topics included weight management, applications of medicine and food homology, probiotic research, regulations and market trends for foods for special medical purposes (FSMPs), development of low-GI and whole-grain products, brand building and marketing strategies, hit product incubation, cross-border e-commerce strategies, nutrition across the life cycle, etc.

Major events included the 14th Nutraceutical Industry Development Conference (NIDC), The 19th Innovation Hub for Nutrition and Health Food, The 2nd Jilin’s Changbai Mountain Ginseng Health (Shanghai) Forum & Related Industry Economic and Trade Matchmaking, 2025 Industry Forum on Medicine and Food Homology, NutriGlobal 2025: Private Advisory Forum for Supply Chain Innovation in China’s Health Market, among others. These sessions, held in both Chinese and bilingual formats, gathered government officials, industry association leaders, research experts, and business executives, who shared forward-looking insights and engaged in in-depth exchanges with attendees onsite.

Meanwhile, to enhance the efficiency and precision of connections between exhibitors and channel partners, the HNC meticulously organized five targeted business matchmaking sessions onsite. Well-known MCN agencies were specially invited, along with top e-commerce influencers and leading private-domain group leaders, to source new products. Major offline supermarket chains and pharmacy chains also actively participated in the matchmaking sessions. Through this kind of business matchmaking model, broader and more diversified‌ market channels are opened up for exhibitors.

To enrich the overall experience for visitors, the HNC significantly upgraded its “Discovery Tour” interactive activity, carefully planning three themed tour routes: Beauty & Anti-Aging, Weight Management, and Tonic Food. Visitors showed great enthusiasm by checking in at booths to learn about the latest products and solutions under each theme. In addition, the HNC launched an all-new immersive cultural experience project called “Trendy Herbal Shop”, showcasing the integration of food-medicine homology traditions, as well as a limited-time “Seal-Collecting Tour” activity, which added vibrant fun and cultural depth to the exhibition.

The HNC 2025 in Shanghai has come to a successful close. The organizers would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all exhibitors, professional visitors, partners, and media friends for their invaluable support and enthusiastic participation. Looking ahead, the next stop for HNC will be the “Healthplex Expo, Natural & Nutraceutical Products Shenzhen 2025” (HNC Shenzhen 2025), taking place from December 16 to 18, 2025, at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. Next year at the “Healthplex Expo 2026, Natural & Nutraceutical Products China 2026” (HNC 2026) in Shanghai, we expect to see you again from June 15th to 17th, 2026. We look forward to reuniting with colleagues from the global health and nutrition industry to share the grand occasions, and to jointly write an even more brilliant new chapter for the health industry.

