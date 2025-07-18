SEMIFIVE Files for Pre-IPO Review on KRX

SEOUL, South Korea, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SEMIFIVE, a leading design solution provider and pioneer of platform-based custom silicon solutions, today announced that it has submitted its preliminary IPO application to the Korea Exchange (KRX), marking the official start of its listing process on the KOSDAQ. Samsung Securities and UBS are serving as joint lead underwriters.

Since its founding in 2019, SEMIFIVE has demonstrated rapid business growth, raising a total of KRW 240 billion from prominent investors including Pavilion Capital (a Temasek subsidiary), Mirae Asset Venture Investment, Korea Investment Partners, Korea Development Bank, and Doosan Tesna. In 2024, just five years after its establishment, the company recorded KRW 111.8 billion in annual revenue and posted the highest sales among Samsung Electronics’ official Design Solution Partners (DSPs) in the system semiconductor category.

SEMIFIVE’s core strength lies in its proprietary, reusable, and automation-driven System on Chip (SoC) design platform, which enables the company to cover the entire system semiconductor value chain—from chip design and mass production to the IP business. This integrated approach has enabled SEMIFIVE to establish a robust revenue pipeline across all stages of the value chain.

From the outset, SEMIFIVE has collaborated with leading Korean AI fabless companies such as FuriosaAI and Rebellions to co-design and mass-produce AI and high-performance Computing (HPC) chips, building a stable revenue base. The company has been actively expanding its customer base through projects with HyperAccel, Mobilint, and XCENA, while also accelerating international revenue growth through new design wins from customers in the U.S., China, and Japan.

In the IP domain, SEMIFIVE has secured a solid revenue stream through its wholly owned subsidiary Analog Bits, a global leader in low-power mixed-signal IP. Analog Bits supplies core IPs—such as clocking, sensors, and SERDES—to global foundries including TSMC, Samsung Foundry, and Intel. By integrating these IPs into its SoC platform with automated implementation, SEMIFIVE enhances design efficiency and differentiation.

With a global workforce of over 400 employees, SEMIFIVE has established regional hubs in the U.S., China, Japan, Vietnam, India, and the Czech Republic to strengthen local customer engagement and technical support. The company has also been actively expanding its R&D investment to enhance technological competitiveness and accelerating the development of ‘Premier’, a CPU chiplet platform based on Arm architecture, as an Arm Total Design Partner.

“As AI is applied across a wide range of industries, the demand for ASIC is growing rapidly,” said Brandon Cho, the CEO and co-founder of SEMIFIVE. “Our vision is to become The New Global Hub of Custom Silicon. We are committed to leading innovation in the next-generation ASIC market, playing a pivotal role.”

