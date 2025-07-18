Tag along with Simon at CISCE: Where advanced manufacturing takes flight

BEIJING, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This is a report from China.org.cn:

At the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), Canadian host Simon embarked on an immersive exploration of the advanced manufacturing zone—highlighting how global supply chains are accelerating the future of aviation, drones, and intelligent manufacturing.

At the PwC booth, Simon encountered the VERTAXI eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft), a new-generation passenger drone designed for urban air mobility. Capable of autonomous flight and rooftop takeoff, the aircraft represents a major step forward in the rapidly growing low-altitude economy. PwC also presented a panoramic view of this emerging industry chain, spanning aircraft development, infrastructure, and service platforms.

Simon also visited the JOUAV booth, where he explored how drones are transforming emergency response. From disaster relief and infrastructure inspection to unmanned flight systems, JOUAV’s vertical takeoff UAVs showcase how smart technologies are reshaping real-world applications.

At the Airbus booth, Simon explored a full supply chain ecosystem behind the company’s aircraft. Through conversations with representatives of Airbus and its Chinese partners—including suppliers of titanium alloys, aircraft seating, and recycled composite materials—Simon learned how Airbus has deeply integrated with China’s advanced manufacturing ecosystem. From lightweight ergonomic seats made by Hangyu Jiatai to sustainable recycling solutions led by HRC, each supplier plays a vital role in delivering world-class aircraft.

Through his journey in the advanced manufacturing zone, Simon uncovered a complete industrial process—from R&D and materials to precision parts and intelligent equipment—all enabled by supply chain collaboration. Whether in aerospace, low-altitude mobility, rail transit, or industrial automation, the success of advanced manufacturing depends on seamless global partnerships.