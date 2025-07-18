Technical Resonance, Ecological Win-Win: Baijiayun and Kingsoft Office Co-create New Landscape of Smart Education

BEIJING, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Baijiayun and Beijing Kingsoft Office Software Co., Ltd. (“Kingsoft Office”) officially announced a strategic partnership. This partnership will full leverage the profound accumulation of Baijiayun and Kingsoft Office in the field of AI technology, as well as their rich experience in the implementation of educational scenarios, deeply promote the implementation of AI applications, and thus deeply serve a number of education industry clients, creating a more intelligent and efficient next-generation education solution.

Mr. Yi Ma, CEO of Baijiayun, stated: “Education is the cornerstone of national development, and technology is the core engine driving educational inclusiveness, quality improvement, and efficiency enhancement. Baijiayun has been deeply engaged in the field of educational digitization for many years and has always been committed to using AI and video technology to solve the core pain points of teaching. We are very glad to cooperate with Kingsoft Office, a leader in domestic office software, to create a more intelligent and efficient AI-driven solution, enabling cutting-edge AI technology to truly serve the frontline practice of teaching.”

As a benchmark and leader in the China’s office software field, Kingsoft Office’s products and services covering more than 220 countries and regions around the world, with a monthly active device number as high as 647 million, and a cloud-stored documents volume exceeding 260 billion. Domestically, it’s product of WPS Office has become a national-level office application, serving leading clients in many key industries, including government agencies, finance, energy, education and so on. Kingsoft Office It is a long-term partner of multiple national ministries and commissions and top 500 enterprises. Its profound technical foundation, huge user base, and extensive industry penetration provide a strong and solid foundation and trust endorsement for the rapid popularization and in-depth application of education solutions.

Baijiayun, with AI audio and video technology as its core driving force, has leading strength in the field of educational technology, especially achieving remarkable results in the development of intelligent educational applications. Through its self-developed high-performance audio and video engine, Baijiayun’s educational services have deeply reached more than 100 million teachers and students, forming an education solution matrix covering the entire teaching process and spanning basic education, higher education, vocational education and so on, and has become an indispensable technical force in the digital transformation of education.

The key to this strategic partnership lies in the in-depth integration of Baijiayun’s leading advantages in three dimensions – underlying audio and video technology, educational scenario-based capabilities, and AI innovation – with Kingsoft Office’s WPS Smart Education Platform, jointly shaping the core competitiveness of the next generation of smart education.

At the underlying technology level, Baijiayun’s self-developed high-performance underlying audio and video capabilities serve as a solid technical foundation, which provides stable, high-definition, and low-latency real-time interactive experience. Combined with the reliability of the multi-cloud hybrid architecture, it ensures that online teaching is as smooth and natural as offline teaching, significantly enhancing the sense of presence and effectiveness of remote teaching and providing strong support for all online education scenarios.

At the scenario-based capabilities level, Baijiayun’s rich product experience accumulated over years of deep engagement in education is an important source of empowerment. The mature methodologies formed by Baijiayun in aspects such as large-class teaching operation, small-class interactive design, and one on one personalized teaching support will help the WPS platform flexibly meet diverse needs ranging from K12 classrooms to university seminars, from regular teaching to special training, effectively enhancing the platform’s educational service capabilities and user experience.

At the intelligent driving level, Baijiayun’s cutting-edge strength in the field of artificial intelligence is a key upgrade engine. Its AI knowledge base has excellent document understanding and structured data processing capabilities, which can efficiently analyze complex teaching materials and data tables. Baijiayun’s AI agent ecosystem contains a rich matrix of intelligent interaction tools, which not only reconstructs the modes of knowledge acquisition and teacher-student interaction but also continuously optimizes the service experience through its self-evolving capabilities.

Look forward to the future, the strategic partnership between Baijiayun and Kingsoft Office will significantly accelerate the large-scale implementation process of AI technology in core educational scenarios. Relying on the new smart education platform, the two enterprises will deeply serve education industry clients, jointly explore the in-depth application and value realization of cutting-edge AI technologies such as AI intelligent interactions in key education components.

By jointly creating industry benchmark cases and continuously expanding the effectiveness boundaries of smart education, Baijiayun and Kingsoft Office are committed to deeply empowering the education industry with innovative AI capabilities, building a more intelligent and efficient new paradigm of educational services, and jointly leading the future landscape of China’s educational digitization development.

About Baijiayun Group Ltd

Baijiayun is a one-stop AI video solution provider with core expertise in SaaS/PaaS solutions. Baijiayun is committed to delivering reliable, high-quality video experiences across devices and localities and has grown rapidly since its inception in 2017. Premised on its industry-leading video-centric technologies, Baijiayun offers a wealth of video-centric technology solutions, including Video SaaS/PaaS, Video Cloud and Software, and Video AI and System Solutions. Baijiayun caters to the evolving communications and collaboration needs of enterprises of all sizes and industries. For more information, please visit www.baijiayun.com.

