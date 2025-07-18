TECO Wins Major Hyperscale Data Center MEP Projects in Malaysia

TAIPEI, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 1504) has announced a major milestone following its March acquisition of Malaysian MEP engineering company NCL Energy. The company has secured significant data center projects in Selangor and Johor Bahru, marking its entry into the hyperscale data center sector. With a combined capacity of 178 MW, these two contracts have a total value exceeding MYR 170 million (approximately TWD 1.17 billion).

Chairman Morris Li emphasized that these major projects highlight not only TECO’s advanced technical capabilities in hyperscale data center MEP engineering but also showcase its Intelligence Energy Business Group’s competence in project integration and execution on the international stage. As Malaysia rapidly becomes a key data center hub in Southeast Asia, these contract awards support TECO in broadening its footprint in the data center infrastructure market.

Seizing Hyperscale Data Center Opportunities to Expand Regional Footprint

TECO group now holds a key position in MEP engineering sector and is recognized as an industry expert in fiber connectivity for hyperscale data centers. The company is also dedicated to structured cabling and connection solutions in the country. The TECO team will undertake the Elmina Business Park project in Selangor, which includes server room installations and the deployment of hyperscale fiber-optic communication infrastructure. In Johor Bahru, the Sedenak Tech Park project will similarly focus on fiber-optic solutions for hyperscale data centers. TECO noted that major global tech giants are accelerating the deployment of hyperscale data centers in Southeast Asia. In response, TECO will continue to pursue opportunities for its full product portfolio to enter this market, further expanding its data center business footprint.

Pioneering the World’s First Ultra-High-Capacity Fiber Cable Installation in Singapore

In addition to its progress in Malaysia, TECO revealed that its Intelligence Energy Business Group is currently executing a data center MEP project in Singapore, which includes the installation of the world’s first 13,864-core hyperscale fiber-optic cable. This cutting-edge engineering competence will help the client build a high-speed, stable, and scalable data transmission architecture, significantly boosting the overall performance of the data center. In Singapore, TECO has amassed over a decade of expertise in data center MEP engineering, delivering integrated solutions totaling more than 240MW in capacity.

Combining Global Expertise with Local Strength to Set a Benchmark in MEP Integration

Beyond its extensive engineering experience, TECO also manufactures and supplies core MEP products essential for data center construction, including modular solutions such as high-efficiency motors, busways, generators, transformers, and switchboards.

TECO stated that its total installed capacity for data center projects across Taiwan and Southeast Asia has exceeded 700MW. Moving forward, TECO will continue to leverage its international project expertise and strong local teams to deliver reliable, efficient, and flexible one-stop solutions—establishing itself as a leading brand in smart energy and integrated MEP engineering.

TECO website: https://www.teco.com.tw/