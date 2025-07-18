The Vibe Run Debuts in Vietnam: A Sunset-to-Beach Social Marathon Experience at Hoiana Resort & Golf

HOI AN, Vietnam, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — For the first time in Vietnam, Pulse Active and Hoiana Resort & Golf proudly present The Vibe Run, a fresh and exciting marathon concept that has already taken Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore by storm. More than just a race, The Vibe is a social running experience — blending community, wellness, music, fun activities, and celebration into one unforgettable event.



The Vibe – Vietnam’s first-ever sunset run

Unlike traditional marathons, The Vibe emphasizes connection over competition. Participants can choose between a 21km or 7km run set against the stunning backdrop of Hoiana’s lush gardens, spectacular ocean views, and scenic coastal golf course. The route winds through the beautiful natural landscape of Hoi An and concludes with a breathtaking sunset beach finish, leading into a vibrant post-race celebration.

Event Highlights:

Date: 8–9 August, 2025

Location: Hoiana Resort & Golf, Danang

Friday, 8 August

Vibe Kit Collection: All day at Hoiana Resort & Golf

Welcome Rooftop Social Dinner: 18:00 onwards at The Loft, priced at VND 650,000 net/person

Saturday, 9 August

Social Activities: in the morning

Official Race Start: 15:30 – Sunset Beach Finish by 18:00

After-Race Celebration: From 19:00 at NOX Beach Club featuring DJ sets, pool party, social games, food & drinks



After-Race Celebration features DJ sets, pool party, social games, food & drinks

Special Vibe Run Package from Hoiana

To mark this exciting debut, Hoiana Resort & Golf is offering an exclusive Vibe Run Stay Package for participants, with special rates starting from VND 2,600,000 net/night for two guests at New World Hoiana Beach Resort or New World Hoiana Hotel.

Booking Period: Now until 9 August, 2025

Stay Dates: 6–12 August, 2025

Package Inclusions:

Daily buffet breakfast for 2 adults and 2 children under 6 years old

F&B coupon valued at VND 440,000 (redeemable at the NOX Beach Club afterparty on 9 August)

Free cancellation up to 3 days prior to arrival



Special Vibe Run Package from Hoiana exclusive for participants

Join The Vibe Run at Hoiana Resort & Golf – where runners, dreamers, and adventurers unite for a marathon like no other. Be part of Vietnam’s newest running phenomenon and experience the perfect fusion of fitness, nature, and celebration.

Register now and feel the vibe!

https://thevibemarathon.com/



Hoiana Resort & Golf is a premier beachfront integrated resort destination

About Hoiana Resort & Golf

Nestled on Vietnam’s stunning central coast, just minutes from the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hoi An, Hoiana Resort & Golf is a premier beachfront integrated resort destination. Spanning over 1,000 hectares along four kilometers of pristine shoreline, features, four world-class hotels, an award-winning championship golf course, a pristine private beach, over 20 exceptional restaurants and bars, a spacious Kids’ Club, and the region’s most dynamic gaming and entertainment complex. Hoiana is where luxury, culture, and unforgettable experiences converge.