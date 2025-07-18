Book by July 31 to Enjoy Early Bird Fares, Promo Code, and Bonus Coupons on Flights to Korea

SINGAPORE, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — T’way Air, Korea’s leading low-cost carrier, is expanding its summer flight offerings with increased connectivity between Singapore and Korea, alongside exclusive seasonal promotions. Available through July 31, the offer applies to Singapore – Incheon (Seoul), and Singapore – Jeju bookings for travel through October 25, 2025.



Vacation Is Calling: T’way Air Adds Jeju and Doubles Seoul Flights from Singapore

To meet growing demand, T’way Air operates daily Singapore–Incheon flights using A330-200 and A330-300 aircraft. From July 23 to August 15, the route increase to twice daily, then shift to a mixed schedule from August 16 to 31, with two flights on Thursdays and Sundays, and one flight on other days. From September 1, the route will operate one daily. The airline will also inaugurate its new Singapore-Jeju route on August 16 on the Boeing 737 Max 8.

As part of the campaign, T’way Air is offering a range of downloadable coupons until July 31:

SGD 15 Off Coupon : valid on Singapore–Incheon, Singapore–Jeju bookings of SGD 150 or more, travel period from July 2025.

SGD 40 Off Coupon : valid on Singapore–Incheon, Singapore–Jeju bookings of SGD 400 or more, travel period from July 2025.

SGD 50 Early Bird Coupon : valid on Singapore– Incheon, Singapore– Jeju bookings of SGD 400 or more, travel period from September 2025.

Additionally, passengers booking flight to Incheon or Jeju using promo code VACAYKR can save up to 15% (actual savings vary with the exchange rate at purchase).

From sizzling street food at Gwangjang Market to the timeless beauty of Changdeokgung Palace, Seoul offers a vibrant mix of culture, history, and flavor that captivates every traveler. Down south, Busan’s laid-back beach vibe and Jeju Island’s quiet natural beauty offer a refreshing summer retreat. Whether you are a foodie, a history lover, or a k-pop enthusiast, South Korea welcomes travelers with open arms.

For full flight schedules, coupon terms, and booking details, visit twayair.com. T’way Air currently serves 60 destinations worldwide and continues to expand its network.

About T’way Air

T’way Air Co., Ltd., headquartered in Daegu, South Korea, is a leading low-cost carrier (LCC) providing affordable and reliable air travel since 2010. T’way Air serves customers across East Asia, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Oceania, and Europe with a modern fleet of Boeing 737-800s, 737 MAX 8s, and Airbus A330s, and Boeing 777-300ERs. T’way Air continues to expand its global network, offering great value to passengers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.twayair.com.

