XCMG Machinery Achieves Dual ISO 37301 and GB/T 35770 Compliance Certifications, Reinforcing Global Governance Leadership

XUZHOU, China, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425), a global leader in heavy machinery manufacturing, and its subsidiary XCMG Import & Export Co., Ltd., have been awarded the ISO 37301:2021 Compliance Management System Certification by the International Certification Network (IQNET), alongside China’s national GB/T 35770-2022 Compliance Management System Certification by the China Quality Certification Centre (CQC). The certifications, effective June 19, 2025, validate XCMG’s world-class compliance framework across the trade and after-sales service of construction machinery and its spare parts.



The ISO 37301:2021, issued by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and its Chinese equivalent, GB/T 35770-2022, provide systematic methodologies for organizational compliance. These standards adopt the Plan-Do-Check-Act (PDCA) cycle, enabling end-to-end management of compliance systems. XCMG’s dual certification demonstrates its commitment to meeting both international trade requirements and China’s regulatory benchmarks, positioning the company as a benchmark for cross-border governance excellence.

Since 2023, XCMG has pioneered a compliance architecture anchored in core principles on comprehensive coverage, clear accountability, and pragmatic efficiency among the group.

The Company integrates integrity, fair competition, and contractual fidelity throughout its value chain, driven by its dual principles: ‘Compliance as Obligation’ and ‘Compliance as Business Enabler.’ The certifications validate XCMG’s success in building a culture where compliance powers sustainable growth.

In complex international markets, XCMG’s certified compliance system mitigates operational risks through proactive governance while streamlining the cross-border trade via standardized frameworks. The certificates will build stakeholder trust with third-party-verified controls. As noted in the ISO 37301 guidelines, such certifications serve as “a testament to wisdom, distilled experience, and elevated principles,” facilitating smoother partnerships worldwide.

These certifications are not endpoints but accelerators. The company will deepen compliance as a long-term engineering system, integrating it into every business link to power XCMG’s high-quality development. The company will continue optimizing its compliance ecosystem to navigate evolving global regulations while advancing industry best practices.

About XCMG Machinery

XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425) is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturer headquartered in Xuzhou, China. With a product portfolio serving 190+ countries, XCMG ranks among the world’s top three construction machinery brands. The company drives innovation through intelligent manufacturing and sustainable solutions.