“Zhejiang Showcases Culture and Tourism in Tokyo with “Elegance and Nature” Promotion Event

OSAKA, Japan, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On July 10, 2025, the “Elegance and Nature in Perfect Harmony” Picturesque Zhejiang Promotion Event, jointly organized by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism and the China National Tourist Administration Tokyo Office, drew a full house in Tokyo. The event was attended by approximately 120 distinguished guests, among them senior representatives including Chen Rufu, Deputy Director of the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism; Chen Zheng, Minister-Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Japan; Luo Yuquan, Director of the China Cultural Center, Tokyo; Ouyang An, Director of the China National Tourism Administration in Japan; and Saito Takashi, Director of the International Tourism Department at the Japan Tourism Agency. Senior executives from Zhejiang and Japanese travel agencies and airlines were also present.

The event opened with welcoming remarks from key Chinese and Japanese officials. A themed presentation followed, spotlighting Zhejiang’s breathtaking natural landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and integrated travel infrastructure. The launch of the smart tourism platform Zhejiang Travel captured significant attention, with many attendees scanning a QR code to explore its interactive features.

A major highlight was the screening of a short film featuring impressions from a May 2025 Japanese travel trade familiarization tour to Zhejiang. Tour participant Yoshida Takao took the stage to share his vivid, personal reflections from the experience.

Zhejiang Loong Airlines presented milestones in its regional development and detailed its expanded China–Japan air routes, energizing the room with a lucky draw that awarded two round-trip tickets from Tokyo to Zhejiang.

The event also spotlighted cultural and tourism offerings from several of the province’s cities with a focus on Ningbo and Quzhou, prompting lively exchanges among participants.

In follow-up sessions, senior executives from Zhejiang and Japanese travel sectors held business matching meetings, focusing on market expansion, product development, and high-end itinerary planning to strengthen future collaboration.