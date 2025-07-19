Open Sauce’s Eye-catching Creations? Meet Elegoo’s AI Robots, Glowing Cosplay Wings, and More, All 3D Printed

SAN FRANCESCO, July 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Elegoo, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, joins Open Sauce today, one of the world’s biggest gatherings of makers, creators, and tech innovators – at Booth A15 and A16, the San Mateo County Event Center. During the 3-day event from July 18 to July 20 in San Francisco, Elegoo is unveiling a lineup of 3D printed creations built around STEM ideas and co-created with creators worldwide.

“We’re here at Open Sauce because it celebrates the maker spirit we believe in,” said Coco Lee, Brand Director at Elegoo. “This isn’t just a place to show off tech – it’s where people come to make it their own. We’re here to co-create, spark ideas, explore collaborations, and most of all, deliver the fun and wonder of 3D printing.”



Elegoo showcases eye-catching creations alongside the Centauri Carbon and other 3D printers at Open Sauce in San Francisco on July 18.

Elegoo for the first time presents some of the coolest creations including:

Open-source AI robot fleet of nine: 3D printed by Elegoo’s passionate engineers, these robots run on the ESP32-S3 chip and draw inspiration from the Otto robot and the open-source XiaoZhi AI project. Elegoo expanded on this idea by 3D printing custom shells, while redesigning the control board and rewriting the firmware to create their own version.

The robots can listen, speak, display expressions, take photos, perform movements as instructed, and interpret user intent through AI with the help of sensors. This open-source foundation blends 3D printing, AI, and robotics into one accessible platform, inspiring developers around the world.

Animatronic Wings: Co-created with Willow Creative in just four weeks, this project turns heads and shows the power of 3D printing. Most parts, including feathers, hinges, connectors, and backpack frame, are 3D printed with the OrangeStorm Giga and Centauri Carbon. Each feather is made of transparent PETG to work with addressable 3mm LED strips, allowing for dynamic light effects.

Tipsy: Totally Intelligent Pouring System (Tipsy) is an AI-powered drink pouring machine created by Concept Bytes, with support from Elegoo for 3D printers and materials. Its entire outer casing is 3D printed. The machine connects up to 12 drink sources via tubing and uses small pumps to precisely dispense single or double shots. A digital control panel displays ChatGPT-generated drink images, adding a fun and customizable touch. Tipsy is fully open-source and was made using the Centauri Carbon.

GlowGear: A futuristic cosplay sword created in collaboration with Little Jem. It features smoke effects and sound, and was printed on the Centauri Carbon with 120 hours of print time.

Besides exciting projects, visitors can experience Elegoo’s latest 3D printers, including the Centauri Carbon and Jupiter 2, and enjoy interactive games and giveaways at the booth. For more information, please follow Elegoo’s social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, TikTok, Discord, and Reddit.

Event Details:

Date: July 18-20, 2025

Location: San Mateo County Event Center, 1346 Saratoga Dr, San Mateo, CA, US

Booth: A15, 16

About Elegoo

Founded in 2015, Elegoo is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products across more than 100 countries and regions. In 2024, the company’s total sales revenue surpassed 220 million USD, with more than 1000 employees and nearly 30,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, Elegoo provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.