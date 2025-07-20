Baseus Expands Smart Security Lineup with Sun-powered S2 and S1 Lite Cameras

LAS VEGAS, July 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — When it comes to keeping your home and loved ones safe, you need to rely on a trusted brand with advanced features. Baseus has become a pioneer in the security surveillance industry and has pushed boundaries to create products that are both innovative and practical. Now, the company is launching the Baseus Security S2 Outdoor Camera 4K in white and its Security S1 Lite 2K Outdoor Camera to introduce a new level of solar-powered security to your home.



In a day and age where criminals are getting smarter and crime statistics are rising, it’s important to choose the right outdoor security camera to protect your home. The Baseus Security S2 Outdoor Camera 4K comes with several innovative features to keep you in control of your safety. To get a better understanding of how this security camera elevates your lifestyle, let’s look at some of its main highlights.

PIR and Radar Smart Detection: Many security cameras use Passive Infra-Red (PIR) detection to monitor movement or intruders by recognizing light emitted from nearby objects. However, the Baseus Security S2 Outdoor Camera 4K elevates this by adding Radar Dual-Sensor precision technology to cut down the risk of false alarms by 99%.

See Clearly, Even in the Dark: Ensure the security of your loved ones in low-light conditions and in the dead of the night with 4K Ultra HD night vision, a 100LM spotlight, and a 145° Field of View. The Baseus Security S2 Outdoor Camera 4K allows you to easily identify faces, number plates, and motion in both color and black-and-white. The camera also features 8MP Ultra HD with 8x digital zoom to capture every detail with clarity up to 39ft away.

Power That Won’t Quit: The Baseus Security S2 Outdoor Camera 4K is the world’s first solar-powered sun-tracking system camera that shifts along with the sunlight to keep absorbing sunshine for longer. The camera tracks the sunlight through sensors and rotates to stay in range, seamlessly converting the absorbed solar energy into electricity for the 7,800mAh battery almost twice as fast while giving you a 24/7 security camera installation.

Safer Data and No Hidden Fees: The Baseus Security S2 Outdoor Camera 4K can support up to 512GB of local storage from a microSD card. While the memory card does not come with the camera for flexible upgrades, you can install one to store your data securely on the local storage without any monthly subscription fees. You can also enjoy certified AES and RSA Dual encryption from us for guaranteed safety that your surveillance footage always stays in the right hands.

Weather the Storm Safely: Your Baseus Security S2 Outdoor Camera 4K is coated with an ETFE solar surface to ensure more than 95% of UV light transmission while still being weather resistant. The durable outdoor camera also comes with an IP67 waterproof rating and has been engineered to withstand the toughest weather conditions, easily withstanding extreme temperatures ranging between -20℃ and 50℃.

Ready to Protect in Minutes: The wireless design of the Baseus Security S2 Outdoor Camera 4K makes it an absolute breeze to install. With simple installation instructions, you can have your home protected in less than 5 minutes.

Smart App Control: The Baseus Security S2 Outdoor Camera 4K gives you complete control over your home’s security modes and features through the Baseus Security app. Seamlessly livestream from your phone, access video replay, and get instant notifications, all at your fingertips.

Security That Speaks Up: Your Baseus Security S2 Outdoor Camera 4K also features an innovative two-way audio design that allows you to speak directly to anyone within range of the camera or hear anything happening through the Baseus Security app on your smartphone.

Seamless Voice Assistance: Get your Baseus Security S2 Outdoor Camera 4K hooked up to your home’s smart ecosystem and control your security camera alongside your compatible Amazon Alexa or Google Home virtual assistant to unlock a smart and secure lifestyle in your home.

While the S2 outdoor camera holds quite a presence, Baseus also understands that your security system should suit your needs and adapt to your lifestyle. This is why they’ve also launched the Baseus Security S1 Lite Outdoor Camera 2K in white – built to keep up with your home’s parameters and budget. Now, let’s look at some of the main highlights of the S1 Lite.

24/7 Solar-Powered Security: To ensure consistent power, the Baseus Security S1 Lite Outdoor Camera 2K comes fitted with a built-in solar panel to provide non-stop surveillance for your property. Backed by a 5,200mAh battery with a 150-day lifespan, the S1 Lite is an energy-saving and efficient security solution that gets you to a full charge with just 2.25 hours of sunlight per day.

Easy Installation: The Baseus Security S1 Lite Outdoor Camera 2K has a wireless design that allows you to seamlessly set it up anywhere in just 5 minutes. It also reduces wire clutter and keeps your home looking neat.

Capture with Clarity: To provide detailed footage and crystal-clear visuals, the Baseus Security S1 Lite Outdoor Camera 2K also comes armed with stunning 2K clarity for video capture. The 135° Field of View from the camera’s ultra-wide lens also gives you a wider scope of surveillance, while an 8 times digital zoom ensures that you can see anything about 8 meters away.

Full-Color Night Vision: Make your nights safer with the 2K night vision from the Baseus Security S1 Lite 2K Outdoor Camera 2K that also features an automatic spotlight to give you full-color capture for any motion detected up to 6 meters away.

Control Your Data: Stay in charge of your privacy with the Baseus Security S1 Lite Outdoor Camera 2K. With up to 512GB of expandable storage from a micro-SD card, all your storage is processed locally without any monthly fees. Your data is also AES+RSA encrypted for guaranteed protection, and you can keep your peace of mind with a 2-year warranty.

IP67 Waterproof: The Baseus Security S1 Lite Outdoor Camera 2K was engineered to withstand the toughest weather with an IP67 rating. This durable solar camera is waterproof and can withstand extreme temperatures ranging from -20℃ to 50℃.

Stay Easily Alert and Connected: Get instant alerts and notifications to your phone with smart AI motion detection from your Baseus Security S1 Lite Outdoor Camera 2K. The camera is also compatible with your Amazon Alexa, Android, or Google virtual assistant, and connects seamlessly with your Wi-Fi setup.

Two-way Audio and Custom Zones: The Baseus Security S1 Lite Outdoor Camera 2K also uses two-way audio to allow you to transmit audio outside through the camera or hear anything happening around the camera through your smartphone. You can also use your phone to customize 2 activity zones from the camera while shielding 2 privacy zones.

Security systems are a crucial part of any modern household these days. While we could hope for a safer society, crime is an unfortunate reality that we all have to face at some point. Baseus prides itself on creating pioneering products that focus on the needs of each user and adapt to various dynamic lifestyles. Our Baseus Security range exemplifies our commitment to creating a more prepared and more practical global community, prioritizing flexibility, innovation, and excellence across all facets.

