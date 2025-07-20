Tag along with Jay at CISCE: The future of digital tech is here!

BEIJING, July 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This is a report from China.org.cn:

British visitor Jay Ian Birbeck explored the digital technology section of the third China International Supply Chain Expo, an event showcasing the full breadth of the global supply chain in Beijing from July 16 to 20.

At NVIDIA’s debut booth, Jay witnessed the U.S. chip giant’s latest innovations, including laptops powered by the GeForce RTX 5090 GPU and DLSS 4 neural rendering technology. NVIDIA’s presence underscored the company’s commitment to advancing AI computing, with local Chinese brands demonstrating how these technologies enhance gaming, creativity, and productivity.

Moving to Lenovo’s exhibit, Jay learned about its pioneering Hybrid AI concept, integrating personal, enterprise, and public intelligence. With a global network of over 2,000 suppliers and more than 30 manufacturing bases, Lenovo showcased its leadership in driving green, smart, and digital transformations across its ecosystem. Jay was particularly amazed by futuristic prototypes such as transparent screens and rollable displays.

At TCL CSOT’s display, Jay was introduced to the industry’s first borderless quantum-dot Mini LED TV, which offered highly immersive visuals. TCL also displayed inkjet-printed foldable screens, further underscoring China’s global leadership in advanced display technologies. The company currently accounts for 30% of the global high-end television market.

Rounding out his visit, Jay stopped by Newegg, which demonstrated its role as a “global connector” for Chinese brands. The company showcased AI-powered logistics and marketing tools via its SellingPilot platform. Jay humorously noted that the once-stressful journey of going global has now become a streamlined and rewarding process.

“Made in China is seriously stepping up its game,” Jay said. But what impressed him most wasn’t the products—it was the way companies connected. “Supply chain? More like supply WIN,” he concluded.

