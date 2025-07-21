AV-Comparatives Publishes World’s Largest Independent Enterprise Cybersecurity Solution Test

17 Top-Tier Enterprise EPP, EDR, and XDR Solutions Evaluated in the Most Comprehensive ISO 9001:2015-Certified Public Assessment to Date

INNSBRUCK, Austria, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AV-Comparatives, the globally recognised authority in independent cybersecurity testing, has released its Enterprise Security Test 2025 (March to June). This is the most extensive public evaluation to date of enterprise endpoint protection platforms (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), and extended detection and response (XDR) solutions. Seventeen high-performing enterprise-grade cybersecurity products were rigorously evaluated using real-world attack simulations and scientifically sound methodologies, offering a comprehensive view of modern endpoint defence capabilities.



The report includes individual product descriptions that outline key strengths and capabilities to help IT decision-makers select the most suitable solution based on their organisation’s size, infrastructure, and security priorities.

What Sets This Test Apart?

Unmatched Scope: This is the largest public comparative test of enterprise EPP, EDR, and XDR solutions globally. Only mature, high-performing products were included. These had already demonstrated consistent reliability and strong protection in previous assessments.

Holistic Analysis: Each product was evaluated across four mission-critical dimensions:

Real-World Protection : Simulates internet-based threats encountered in active business environments.

: Simulates internet-based threats encountered in active business environments. Malware Protection : Evaluates detection of malicious files introduced via non-web vectors such as USB drives, network shares, or those already present on disk.

: Evaluates detection of malicious files introduced via non-web vectors such as USB drives, network shares, or those already present on disk. False Positive Rates : Measures detection accuracy and the ability to avoid blocking legitimate software.

: Measures detection accuracy and the ability to avoid blocking legitimate software. Performance Impact: Quantifies system load and slowdowns during typical business operations.

To support enterprise IT leaders, the report includes an extensive feature matrix (page 57) detailing the core and advanced capabilities of each tested solution. This includes management interfaces, deployment models, threat response tools, and third-party integration support, helping organisations make informed side-by-side comparisons.

All evaluated products represent enterprise-ready solutions that meet modern protection standards. Each product received the AV-Comparatives Approved Enterprise Product Seal, recognising their proven security effectiveness, operational reliability, and readiness for large-scale deployment.

Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder of AV-Comparatives, commented:

“CISOs and IT leaders face complex, fast-evolving threats. Independent validation is not a luxury – it is essential. This test series provides evidence-based insights into how EPP, EDR, and XDR solutions perform in the field. We apply strict, scientifically grounded methodologies to help enterprises choose wisely.”

Access the full test report:

https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/business-security-test-2025-march-june/

AV-Comparatives’ enterprise test series is ISO 9001:2015 certified for the scope of Independent Tests of Cybersecurity Solutions. It is globally trusted by CISOs, analysts, and IT leaders as the benchmark for unbiased, rigorous cybersecurity evaluation.

Cybersecurity and antivirus test results are available at www.av-comparatives.org for leading vendors including:

Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, Check Point, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Elastic, Fortinet, F-Secure, ESET, G DATA, Gen Digital, Google, Intego, K7 Computing, Kaspersky, Malwarebytes, ManageEngine, McAfee, Microsoft, NetSecurity, Nord Security, Norton, Palo Alto Networks, Rapid7, SenseOn, Sophos, Total Defense, TotalAV, Trellix, Trend Micro, VIPRE, WithSecure, and many more.

