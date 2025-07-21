Building a Legacy: Siacon Technology’s Journey of Success With Master Entrepreneur Winner Dr. Sia

SINGAPORE, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dr. Sia Tian Poh is the visionary Chairman of Siacon Technology Sdn Bhd (Siacon Technology) and a distinguished winner of the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025 Malaysia Chapter, organized by Enterprise Asia.

He led Siacon Technology to remarkable success since its establishment in 1993, an achievement rooted in his strong work ethic and commitment to continuous improvement. This dedication was sparked by his initial inspiration from modern architectural design and his early recognition of the construction industry’s potential. These qualities were also contributing factors to building a thriving enterprise that prioritizes value and employee empowerment.

Dr. Sia’s transformative guidance has propelled Siacon Technology to excellence, earning him APEA’s Master Entrepreneur Award and the company its Corporate Excellence Award. Under Dr. Sia’s leadership, Siacon Technology has become a recognized force in the Malaysian and international construction industry. Since its conception, the company has expanded across Johor Bahru, delivering high-quality projects and fostering strong client relationships. The company has also garnered multiple industry awards and attained safety ratings (QLASSIC, SHASSIC) and ISO certifications.

Dr. Sia’s strategic vision and proactive approach have cultivated a strong company culture and facilitated significant growth, with the company reaching over 100 employees by early 2025. The company’s efficiency is also evident in its track record of timely project completion.

Looking ahead, Dr. Sia’s strategy for Siacon Technology emphasizes sustainable growth, technological innovation (including BIM for enhanced efficiency), and talent development. A key long-term goal is a Bursa Malaysia listing to enhance the company’s credibility. Dr. Sia is also committed to investing in employee upskilling, fostering continuous improvement, and pursuing strategic partnerships and infrastructure diversification. His focus on a robust succession plan ensures leadership continuity and preserves the company’s core values.

Dr. Sia’s inspiring journey demonstrates the possibilities one can achieve when committed to excellence. His multiple achievements are evidence of his success and signify his valuable contributions to the business world.

