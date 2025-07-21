Comfee Officially Launches in Malaysia with Gusto Aircon, Bringing a Smarter Lifestyle to Young Generation

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Comfee, as Germany’s No.1 air conditioner brand, specially targeting young generation for local markets, is making its official debut in Malaysia this August with the launch of the Gusto series. A dynamic summer campaign will accompany the launch, inviting younger users to explore smart cooling through interactive experiences and social events.



Comfee is a lifestyle-driven air conditioning brand created especially for the young generation. Built around the concept of “cooling smart with style,” Comfee combines intelligent features with sleek design to deliver air-conditioning solutions that reflect youth values—comfort, modern convenience, emotional enjoyment, and personal freedom. Its brand slogan, “Comfee, is how I Cool Smart,” embodies its mission to provide cooling that’s not just functional, but expressive and enriching.

The Malaysia launch marks an important milestone in Comfee’s expansion into Southeast Asia. To celebrate, with the theme “Live Joyfully with Comfee”, Comfee will roll out a series of locally tailored brand activities on social media that encourage young consumers to find their colourful moments in life and showcasing their lifestyle with Comfee. Meanwhile, Comfee will connect local consumers through KOL collaboration by focusing on the scenes of personal moments of joy, freedom, and comfort. This initiative not only hopes to deepen emotional ties with young users but also aims to spark vibrant engagement across social platforms.



Smart Choice with Gusto

For the debut, Comfee bring Gusto for Malaysia market, which stands out by combining energy efficiency, smart connectivity, and healthy living features:

Control your AC with just a APP on your phone: By automatically turning on/off from 15km away and customize cooling mode by needs, a comfy and cooling summer just at your ease.

Powered by ECO+, equipped with AI Algorithm, Gusto achieves over 30% energy savings. With Energy Management Solution and Gear Control on APP, less electricity consumption but more money saved with one click.

The built-in Active Clean+ self-cleaning system performs a 42-minute deep frost-cleaning cycle to maintain a fresh and healthy environment.

Engineered for durability, Gusto features a reliable PCB with UV conformal coating that improves anti-corrosion capability and a wide voltage range of 80V–265V to ensure stable performance under power fluctuations. Further with golden coating, it makes Gusto more resistant in oxidation & corrosion and furnish a steadier and long-lasting working environment.

This August, Comfee brings big surprises to Shopee fans! Enjoy vouchers up to MYR130 and free shipping for the first 50 orders. Follow Comfee’s Shopee store, add to cart, and contact customer service to unlock the hidden MYR130 voucher, plus an unlimited MYR100 shop voucher.Place an order and join our giveaway! Post a 5-star review and follow Comfee’s shop for a chance to win 50 giveaway gifts. Shop smart and cool with Comfee this summer!

