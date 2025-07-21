CorestemChemon Expands Global CRO Reach with ATG Lifetech, Targeting Next-Gen Preclinical Services

Strategic partnership to deliver transcriptomics-powered, organoid-based preclinical testing for high-impact drug discovery

SEOUL, South Korea, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CorestemChemon, a leading GLP-certified preclinical CRO based in South Korea, has entered into a strategic partnership with ATG Lifetech, a biotechnology company specializing in transcriptome analytics and organoid-based modeling. This collaboration aims to deliver next-generation, precision-driven non-clinical solutions to pharmaceutical companies and biotech ventures across the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

Through this partnership, the two companies will co-develop:

A transcriptome-based evaluation platform for predictive drug efficacy and safety profiling

Disease-relevant organoid models for liver, heart, and the blood-brain barrier (BBB)

A high-throughput transcriptomics analytics service for differentiating true vs. false positives in tumorigenicity studies

Shared access to regulatory-aligned expertise for global clients targeting FDA/EMA pathways

“ATG Lifetech’s disruptive transcriptome and organoid platforms will significantly elevate the scientific fidelity of our preclinical services,” said a CorestemChemon spokesperson. “This alliance positions us to compete as a global CRO partner offering best-in-class biological relevance and regulatory readiness.”

Organoid-based assays are increasingly recognized for their translational advantage, offering up to 5x greater predictive accuracy in toxicity and efficacy screening compared to conventional 2D cell cultures, according to industry benchmarks. When integrated with whole-transcriptome analysis, these platforms enable earlier go/no-go decisions in drug pipelines, helping clients de-risk clinical entry and reduce overall development timelines.

“Investors should note that this partnership directly supports CorestemChemon’s strategic growth plan to expand high-margin, IP-driven CRO services globally. Revenue-generating service offerings are expected to begin rolling out by late 2025, with significant global demand already projected.”

ATG Lifetech brings validated expertise from its international collaborations, including with ACROBiosystems (Switzerland), and has been selected as a core developer in several South Korean government-backed biopharma initiatives.

The two companies plan to showcase their joint research outputs at a major toxicology and preclinical science conference in Q4 2025. Global service launches will follow, focused on biotech and pharmaceutical customers in need of high-content, biologically faithful preclinical testing.

CorestemChemon (KOSDAQ: 166480) is a full-service preclinical CRO with over two decades of experience in GLP-based toxicology, pharmacokinetics, and regulatory compliance. The company operates multiple AAALAC-certified facilities and partners with leading biopharmaceutical innovators across Asia, the U.S., and Europe.