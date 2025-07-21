Escape the Sizzle: Agoda’s Cool Picks in Asia to Beat the Summer Heat

SINGAPORE, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With heat waves sweeping across Asia this summer, travelers are feeling the burn. Digital travel platform Agoda is encouraging travelers to embrace reverse-season travel by heading to destinations where the air is crisp, the landscapes are lush, and the weather is refreshingly cool. Whether it’s sipping tea in misty mountain resorts, hiking through terraced rice fields, or simply enjoying a sweater-worthy breeze, Agoda’s curated list of destinations offers the perfect antidote to the summer heat.

Leh, Ladakh, India

Nestled in the Himalayas, Leh is a high-altitude town where the air is crisp, and the temperatures remain refreshingly cool even in the peak of summer. Travelers can explore ancient monasteries, trek through rugged landscapes, or simply soak in the serene beauty of this Himalayan gem.

Sapa, Vietnam

Known for its terraced rice fields and misty weather, Sapa is a mountainous retreat that feels like stepping into a postcard. Visitors can hike through lush valleys, interact with local hill tribes, and enjoy the cool, rejuvenating air of this northern Vietnamese treasure.

Dieng Plateau, Indonesia

Located in Central Java, the Dieng Plateau is a volcanic highland known for its cool temperatures and mystical landscapes. Travelers can explore ancient temples, hike to colorful crater lakes, and enjoy the refreshing mountain air.

Alishan, Taiwan

Perched at 2,200 meters above sea level, Alishan is a mountain resort area that offers misty mornings, cool weather, and breathtaking sunrises. Travelers can ride the iconic Alishan Forest Railway, wander through ancient cypress forests, or sip on locally grown high-mountain tea.

Dalat, Vietnam

Dubbed the “City of Eternal Spring,” Dalat’s temperate climate and European-inspired architecture make it a charming escape. Visitors can stroll through flower gardens, visit picturesque waterfalls, or enjoy a leisurely boat ride on Xuan Huong Lake.

Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, Japan

This mountain resort town is a favorite summer retreat for its mild weather and scenic beauty. Karuizawa offers everything from cycling trails and hiking paths to boutique shopping and hot springs, making it a versatile destination for all types of travelers.

Gangwon Province, South Korea

Home to alpine landscapes and cool breezes, Gangwon Province is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. Visitors can hike through lush mountains, visit the 2018 Winter Olympics venues, or relax by the region’s pristine rivers and lakes.

Krishna Rathi, Associate Vice President at Agoda, shared, “When the summer heat turns up, it’s time to turn down the thermostat with a cool getaway. Agoda makes it easy to find destinations where you can swap sweat for sweaters and enjoy a refreshing escape. Whether you’re chasing misty mountains or breezy highlands, Agoda’s got you covered with great deals on accommodations, activities and flights to beat the summer heat.”

Agoda’s offerings include over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in a single booking. Travelers can explore these destinations and more by visiting Agoda.com or downloading the Agoda mobile app, where the best deals are just a tap away.