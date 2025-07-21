Leading Indian conglomerate, Godrej, showcases advanced warehousing technologies at CeMAT Australia 2025

SYDNEY, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Storage Solutions, a business of Godrej Enterprises Group, India, and one of the global leaders in industrial storage, warehousing & intralogistics solutions, is set to participate in CeMAT Australia 2025, taking place from 22–24 July at The Dome, Sydney Olympic Park. The company will exhibit at Booth I39, spotlighting its latest innovations engineered to meet the evolving needs of Australia’s logistics and warehousing sector. With a strong focus on safety and compliance, the leading Indian conglomerate will showcase its AS 4084-certified Racking and Shelving solutions designed to deliver superior performance, structural integrity, and operational efficiency.



Industrial racking and shelving solutions by Godrej Enterprises Group

Vikas Choudaha, Business Head, Storage Solutions, Godrej Enterprises Group, said, “As Australia’s logistics landscape undergoes rapid transformation, we see a significant opportunity to contribute with globally trusted, locally compliant solutions. Our participation at CeMAT Australia 2025 marks a strategic step in expanding our presence in high-growth international markets. As certified EN & AS 4084 racking manufacturers ensuring alignment with international regulations, we are committed to supporting Australian businesses with safe, scalable, and future-ready warehousing systems. With proven capabilities to execute large-scale, complex projects, we will continue to deliver scalable solutions across sectors.“

As a trusted racking manufacturer and a market leader in India and several global markets, with over 70 years of industry experience and a presence in more than 40+ countries, the Storage Solutions business has delivered large-scale projects for global giants including DHL, DB Schenker, Toll, Amazon, Coca-Cola, and Iron Mountain. These projects span diverse sectors such as logistics, e-commerce, engineering, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals, demonstrating the company’s ability to deliver tailored solutions for complex operational environments.

Currently, over 20% of the business’s revenue is generated from international markets, with a goal to increase this to double within the next 2–3 years. Australia is a key focus in this expansion strategy, alongside the US, Europe, Middle East and South-East Asia. The business leverages high-quality steel available in India to offer durable, high-performance storage systems for global markets, including Australia. The business is also actively partnering with automation companies to supply integrated racking solutions for modern, automated warehouses. All products are made using RoHS-compliant materials, reflecting a strong commitment to health, safety, and environmental standards. As global supply chains become more agile and data-driven, the Storage Solutions business, a part of Godrej Enterprises Group, is well-positioned to deliver high-efficiency systems that align with the operational demands of modern enterprises.