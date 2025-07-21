LOTTE rental earned the highest ‘AAA’ rating in the MSCI ESG evaluation for two consecutive years

Became one of the world’s highest ESG leader groups

SEOUL, South Korea, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LOTTE rental (https://www.lotterental.com/) received the highest AAA rating for two consecutive years in the 2025 ESG evaluation announced by Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), a global investment information provider. LOTTE rental is the first and only company to receive a AAA rating in the global passenger ground transportation industry for two consecutive years, following last year.

MSCI ESG Evaluation is a global appraisal that evaluates the sustainability of companies and provides useful information to investors. Every year, the ESG management status of about 8,500 listed companies around the world is evaluated and classified into 7 levels (AAA-AA-A-BBB-BB-B-CCC). It is one of the most authoritative global rating agencies recognized by investors around the world.

LOTTE rental was listed on the stock market in August 2021 and has been receiving MSCI ESG evaluation since 2022. It received an AA rating, the highest level in the same industry, for two consecutive years in 2022 and 2023, and rose to the highest rating of AAA in last year’s evaluation.

In the 2025 MSCI ESG evaluation, AAA rating was given to only 13% of companies worldwide, a 2% decrease from last year. Along with LOTTE rental, there are only 11 domestic listed companies that received an AAA rating, including SHINHAN Financial Group and SK Corporation.

The MSCI report focused on carbon emissions when evaluating the Environment sector. LOTTE rental is implementing carbon neutrality (Net-Zero) roadmap that reduces net greenhouse gas emissions to zero. The roadmap was developed with 2018 as the base year, and the goal is to reduce net emissions by 35% by 2030 compared to 2018. Starting in 2022, the company has been measuring and reporting its Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions every year.

The sector with the largest increase in scores compared to the previous year is the Social sector. It received high scores for its top-level labor management and safety management within the same industry. It operates a safety management office, a safety-dedicated organization directly under the CEO, and continuously conducts safety inspections on all workplaces nationwide. Last year, 437 risk factors were improved through 125 on-site inspections.

The governance sector, which has the highest evaluation weight, has improved its score in all items. MSCI stated in the report that “it reflects a relatively low level of governance risk in most areas,” and “in particular, the ownership and control items and accounting items are evaluated as the best in class in the domestic market.” In order to ensure transparent and balanced board decision-making, a senior outside director system was introduced, and as part of the shareholder return policy, a dividend procedure that meets international standards was established.

This maintenance of the MSCI AAA rating is expected to have a positive impact on credit rating evaluations. This is because not only domestic institutional investors, but also domestic and foreign credit rating agencies and overseas institutional investors are significantly reflecting ESG ratings, especially governance factors, in corporate credit evaluations and are also considering them as important evaluation factors when investing in bonds and stocks.

Choi Jin-hwan, CEO of LOTTE rental, stated, “We will continue to lead the industry’s ESG management across the environment, society, and governance, and in particular, continue efforts to enhance shareholder value under a transparent and sound governance structure.”

