New Charities Aid Foundation study finds people in wealthy countries donate significantly less than low-income countries

People in low-income countries are twice as generous as those in high-income countries when it comes to supporting people in need and charities, according to new research by the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF).

CAF’s new World Giving Report uses insights gathered from more than 50,000 people to explore what drives giving at a global level and across 101 countries. The research introduces a generosity measure to compare countries, assessing the amount of money donated as a proportion of income.



The average share of income donated to good causes by economy classification, CAF World Giving Report 2025.

People in low-income countries give away an average of 1.45% of their income to good causes, compared to 0.7% in high-income countries. In Africa, people donate an average of 1.54% of their income to good causes, compared to 0.64% in Europe.

Nigeria is the most generous country, where people give an average of 2.83% of their income to charities, religiously or to people in need. However, three G7 countries have some of the lowest levels of donations as a proportion of income (France 0.45%, Germany 0.39%, and Japan 0.16%).

Across the world, those aged 35-44 donated almost 1.5 times as much of their income as those over 65-years (1.18% vs 0.83%).

Worldwide, the most popular cause is children and young people, supported by 29% of people, and a top cause in every continent. One in four (26%) donors supported humanitarian aid and disaster relief efforts and people in Asia (16%) were the most likely to support environmental causes.

Most people donate to make a difference to a cause they care about (65%). Nearly a fifth (18%) are inspired by something they saw on the news, and social media is the top way people discover new charities (14%).

Globally, people tend to trust and value local charities the most, followed by national and then international charities. The research also finds that people are more generous when their government encourages giving. When a government encourages giving, people are also more likely to trust and think of them as more important to society.

Neil Heslop, CAF’s Chief Executive, said:

“Around the world, social purpose organisations are facing severe financial headwinds. Traditional funding models need to change as patterns of behaviour evolve and governments cut back on their aid and development spending with philanthropy seeking to respond.

“Individual giving remains the cornerstone of generosity. Yet there is wide disparity, with the most dynamic cultures of giving often in countries where the populations are also much in need.

“It is notable that giving does not necessarily correlate with wealth or even security, but rather on the perception of necessity – and very often we perceive those closest to us to be most in need. During these challenging times, there is much we can learn about the power of connection, and the nature of compassion for our fellow citizens, whether they be across the street or around the world.”

www.worldgivingreport.org