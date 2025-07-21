SIAL Shenzhen 2025: South China’s Premier Food & Beverage Sourcing Event Will Return This September

SHENZHEN, China, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From September 1 to 3, 2025, SIAL Shenzhen 2025, an exclusive gateway to South Asia’s dynamic food and beverage market, will return to the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center (Futian). The event will gather 1,100+ exhibitors from 50 countries and regions, with 67,000+ professionals expected, leverage Shenzhen as a springboard into Asia, with dedicated logistics support for cross-continental trade.

Global Innovation Meets Regional Excellence

The show will feature 14 product zones across the entire F&B value chain, including:

Ingredients & Spices: Nutritional extracts, fermented sauces, rare spices.

Frozen & Ready Meals: Self-heating hotpots, rice bowls, frozen veggies.

Snacks & Bakery: Premium chocolates, seaweed crisps, functional snacks, fusion pastries with goji berries and matcha.

Beverages & New Tea Drinks: Heritage teas, fruit infusions, trending milk teas.

Fresh Produce & Frozen Ingredients: Organic greens, IQF vegetables, traceable grains.

Prepared Foods & Convenience Meals: Instant noodles, frozen dumplings, banquet-ready meals.

Alcoholic Beverages: Georgian wine, Chinese Baijiu, rice wine, regional craft beer.

Other Key Sectors: Meat & seafood, oils, condiments, and more.

Tailored Trade Services for Global Buyers

SIAL Shenzhen delivers efficient sourcing through:

One-on-One Matchmaking and private negotiation rooms.

Fast-Track Access & VIP Lounges for qualified buyers.

72-Hour Advance Preview of products and exhibitors.

Multilingual Interpretation on-site.

New SIAL Society Top Buyer Programme – a premium networking club connecting importers, foodservice operators, and retailers.

Chinese Regional Pavilions with Signature Products

Green Yunnan Delights Pavilion: Highland Pu’er tea, wild mushrooms, black truffle crisps, and yak milk snacks from China’s mountainous southwest.

Hubei Premium Pavilion: Lotus root chips, clean-label noodles, river fish delicacies, and preserved eggs from the Yangtze River region.

Authentic Shenyang Pavilion: Northeastern sausages, pickled cabbage, soybean paste, and traditional “Dongbei” frozen dumplings.

Heilongjiang Forest Gourmet Pavilion: Pine nuts, forest honey, wild blueberries, and grain-based health products from China’s northern frontier.

Discover What’s Next in Food Consuming Scenario?

SIAL Innovation – future-forward products in health, sustainability, and plant-based.

SIAL Snack Awards – global snack tasting and trend discovery.

SIAL Chic Tea Contest & SIAL CUP Barista – showcasing the evolution of tea and coffee in Asia.

SIAL Shenzhen 2025 is your gateway to food innovation in South China – connecting the world’s top producers with Asia’s most dynamic buyers.