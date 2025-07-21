Taste the Future: Savourés Group Awarded for Its Agile Culture and Next-Generation Food Solutions

SINGAPORE, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Savourés Group is rapidly emerging as a powerhouse in the specialty food ingredient (SFI) sector, pioneering a unique “One-Stop Platform” to connect specialist manufacturers with global food and beverage clients. Driven by a passion for flavour and a commitment to innovation, Savourés empowers its partners with essential end-to-end solutions, including cutting-edge R&D, IP development, enhanced marketing, and scalable operations.

In just four years, Savourés has experienced explosive growth, expanding its reach across Asia, North America, Europe, and beyond. With a dramatic surge in revenue, customer base, and product offerings (from 50 to now over 5,000 products), Savourés is not just supplying ingredients; it is co-creating the future of food. The company’s agile culture and investment in top food scientists and technology enable it to quickly respond to market trends and deliver tailored, high-performing ingredients ranging from premium coatings, bold sauces, signature flavors, rich pastes, flavorful marinades, and performance-driven premixes.

Savourés’ rapid growth and agility have not gone unnoticed. The company was recently honored with the Fast Enterprise Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025 Malaysia Chapter, organized by Enterprise Asia. This prestigious recognition is proof of the company’s remarkable ability to adapt, scale, and consistently deliver exceptional value in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

The company plays a key role in helping food and beverage companies shorten time-to-market and unlock exciting new product possibilities. With a focus on taste, consistency, and real market demands, Savourés is shaping possibilities and delivering significant value to its partners worldwide.

Savourés’ collaborative approach fosters a dynamic ecosystem where innovation thrives. With innovation as its driving force, Savourés has strategically built advanced R&D and manufacturing capabilities. It has also invested in a committed team of sales, technical, and support experts. This investment in both infrastructure and people fosters a culture where individuals are empowered to drive projects, contribute creatively, and feel accountable for their successes.

Savourés champions the idea that growth is a shared experience, stating ‘You don’t need to be great to start, but you need to start to be great.’ The company is dedicated to building a culture where every team member, regardless of their position or background, can learn, contribute, and progress. Through consistent training, mentorship, and varied experiences, Savourés ensures that no one is left behind or excluded from opportunities for advancement.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region’s most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia.