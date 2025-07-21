The Suite Life: Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen Welcomes Travellers to Connect, Work and Unwind in Stylish Modern Suites

Offering a plethora of perks, these city-centre sanctuaries are now available

SHENZHEN, China, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen invites guests to experience unrivalled luxury in the heart of Shenzhen with a stay in one of its 32 inspirational suites. Designed with a contemporary touch, each spacious sanctuary combines modern comforts, artful elegance and personalised service to provide an ideal home base for discovering the city’s cosmopolitan charms.



大使套房 Ambassador Suite

Guests can choose from four distinct suite categories, all complemented by exclusive Executive Club privileges, including access to the 29th-floor Executive Club Lounge with gourmet dining, express check-in and bespoke concierge services. Additional benefits include a one-time minibar replenishment (excluding alcohol), a 30-minute Express Massage for two guests per bedroom once per stay (non-accumulative and not combinable with other promotions), and complimentary laundry service for two pieces per bedroom, per night. Thoughtfully curated, every detail ensures a seamless and elevated stay in the heart of the city.

Whether seeking memorable moments with loved ones, productive connections with colleagues, or simply a quiet retreat to return to at the end of the day, the legendary care of Four Seasons delivers precisely what each guest needs. Set within the dynamic Futian District, the Hotel offers easy access to vibrant cultural attractions, premier shopping hubs and the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Presidential Suite: The crown jewel of the Hotel, the expansive Presidential Suite unfolds across 475 square metres (5,113 square feet), featuring three spacious bedrooms that can accommodate up to nine guests.

Natural light fills the generous living and dining areas, perfect for hosting a variety of gatherings — from sit-down feasts at the eight-seater dining table to cocktail parties in the refined lounge space. An in-suite collection of contemporary art adds creative flair, while a private library promises to elevate ‘me time’.

Ambassador Suite: Tailored for families or groups of up to six, the Ambassador Suite instantly puts travellers at ease with its home-away-from-home feel. Extending over 180 square metres (1,937 square feet) of space, this private oasis can be configured as a one- or two-bedroom suite. The airy living area beckons guests to linger and unwind, while the cosy dining space brings everyone together for intimate meals. Soaring views provide a visual connection with the city’s buzzing energy.

Deluxe Suite: With floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing garden views, the Deluxe Suite sets the scene for an extraordinary urban escape. Spanning 93-103 square metres (1,001-1,108 square feet), these suites are tailored for work, play and everything in between. A dedicated workspace allows guests to attend to emails and calls, while the light-filled living area — separate from the bedroom — offers an ideal venue for entertaining friends and colleagues.

Executive Suite: At the Executive Suite, guests are welcomed by sweeping views of lush greenery or the Exhibition Centre. Ranging from 68-88 square metres (732-947 square feet), these stylish retreats feature distinct living and sleeping areas — a thoughtful feature to enhance extended stays as well as family visits. Locally rooted artworks introduce guests to the region’s unique creative sensibility.

Executive Club Experience

Perched on the 29th floor, the Executive Club Lounge elevates suite stays with complimentary gourmet dining and afternoon tea, along with services like express check-in and pressing to ensure a seamless experience. Privileges include one-hour usage of the Executive Club Meeting Room, compliments of the Hotel.

Suite Offer & Benefits

Now available at bar rates, all suites at Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen come with an array of exclusive perks:

Daily breakfast and access to Executive Club Lounge.

Mini bar (excluding alcohol) replenished once during the stay.

30-minute Express Massage for 2 guests per bedroom once during the stay. Non-accumulative and cannot be combined with other promotions.

2 pieces laundry service per bedroom per night.

Personalised concierge service.

For reservations, please contact the Hotel at +86 (755) 8826 8888 or book directly via the Hotel website at www.fourseasons.com/shenzhen/.

About Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen

The Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen is ideally located in the heart of the commercial district of Futian, across the Shenzhen Conference & Exhibition Center and a short walk from the Civic Center which houses the city’s Municipal Hall and Museum as well as near the famed Shenzhen Concert Hall and Library. The Hotel is surrounded by 3 modern shopping malls and is a few steps away from the subway metro station and 10-minute drive to two Hong Kong borders of Huanggang and Futian. Built along contemporary lines, the Hotel features 266 rooms inclusive of 32 suites, a Club Lounge, Business Centre, four food and beverage outlets, and a grand ballroom with five other function venues plus unique outdoor multilevel terraces.