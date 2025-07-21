Trina Storage Strengthens APAC Footprint with Japan-Based Dual Deployment

TOKYO, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Trina Storage, a global leader of integrated battery energy storage systems (BESS) solutions, has successfully deployed and commissioned its Elementa 2 BESS at two utility-scale power plants in Japan’s Gunma Prefecture. The project represents a key milestone for its growing footprint in APAC, where over 2.4 GWh of utility-scale BESS capacity is under execution.



16MWh of Trina Storage’s Elementa 2 BESS deployed in Gunma, Japan

The Elementa 2 units were delivered simultaneously to two separate sites and brought online in less than three weeks. This dual-site deployment and commissioning was successfully executed under a compressed timeframe with Trina Storage’s global engineering team collaborating with local technical specialists to support the system delivery and installation phases. This reflects a high-efficiency delivery model that combines global expertise with local execution.

The client lauded Trina Storage for its professionalism, speed, and flexibility throughout the delivery process. Their decision to select Elementa 2 was based not only on product performance but also on Trina Storage’s proven capability as a system integrator and the reliability of its local support.

Combined, the systems deliver approximately 16 MWh of storage capacity, equivalent to powering 1,500 households.

The project demonstrates Elementa 2’s readiness for high-compliance environments. It meets Japan’s stringent high-voltage grid standards, with the system supporting a range of applications including energy arbitrage, frequency regulation, and capacity firming.

Elementa 2 meets major international safety and performance standards, including the world’s first UL certification for liquid-cooled thermal control, IEC 61508 Functional Safety Process Certificate, TÜV NFPA69 explosion-proof ventilation certification, and Japan’s JET fire propagation test — the first granted to an overseas brand. Backed by a reliable supply chain, comprehensive warranties, and long-term performance guarantees, Trina Storage ensures both operational reliability and financial bankability. The company is a BloombergNEF Tier 1 energy storage manufacturer for six straight quarters and ranks among top global BESS providers in its bankability surveys.

“Delivering two grid-integrated projects within three weeks highlights not only our product readiness, but also our local execution capability,” said Li Na, General Manager of Trinasolar Japan. “Trina Storage offers a full-scope delivery framework from manufacturing to commissioning and a strong local team that understands Japan’s regulatory and grid environment. We deeply appreciate our customer’s trust and will continue building on this foundation to support the energy transition.”

Japan’s regulatory environment is among the most rigorous in the region. Completing this project positions Trina Storage to support customers in APAC’s growing market.