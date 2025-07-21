Xinhua Silk Road: Over 200 Dehua white porcelain masterpieces showcased in Shanghai for cultural promotion

BEIJING, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — “Pure by Nature: The Art of Blanc de Chine”, a major exhibition showcasing over 200 white porcelain masterpieces made in Dehua, east China’s Fujian Province, opened Friday at the China Art Museum (Shanghai Art Museum), marking the largest Dehua porcelain exhibition in Shanghai in recent years and also a key cultural event of the 36th Shanghai Tourism Festival.



Photo shows that visitors gather around and enjoy the wonderful exhibits of Dehua white porcelain.

Curated by Zhang Xiaoling, dean of the College of Fine Arts, East China Normal University, the exhibition systematically explores the historical legacy and contemporary innovation of Dehua porcelain through three distinct sections.

The “vitality through innovation” section presents classic works by modern masters alongside comparative pieces, highlighting the evolution of this ceramic tradition. The “echoes of history” features a chronological display centered around an installation inspired by the “Taixing” shipwreck, exhibiting precious historical Dehua ceramics from Quanzhou Museum. The “vessels of the future” showcases experimental works that transcend traditional forms and subjects.

Notable exhibits include the iconic Dehua porcelain tripod (“Shi Bo He Ding“), making its second trip to Shanghai after the Expo 2010 Shanghai China, and the groundbreaking polychrome sculpture “wish-fulfilling Buddha”, celebrated for its extraordinary craftsmanship.

Zhang Xiaoling emphasized that the exhibition reveals the spiritual essence of Dehua porcelain while examining its global significance through the lens of its historical role along the Maritime Silk Road. The show also explores its potential in contemporary cultural sectors.

Through Dehua porcelain, the show presents a modern interpretation of traditional Chinese cultural values, explained Xiang Liping, curator at the China Art Museum.

With centuries of porcelain-making tradition, Dehua white porcelain served as important cultural exports along ancient trade routes. Shanghai, a cradle of modern Chinese culture, has developed into a major hub for the marketing, research, and collection of Dehua white porcelain.

During the opening ceremony, the museum launched a “painting on porcelain” public education initiative, featuring live demonstrations by five Dehua intangible cultural heritage masters. The exhibition period will include porcelain painting workshops, thematic lectures, expert-guided tours, and specially developed cultural merchandise.

This collaborative exhibition between cultural institutions from Shanghai and Fujian represents a significant effort to promote the creative revitalization of China’s outstanding traditional culture, aiming to deepen regional cultural exchange and enrich public cultural experiences.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/346690.html