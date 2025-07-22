7th HK Digital Advertising Start-ups X Publishing (Writers) Promotion Support Scheme Digital Advertising Design (for Publishing) Awards Ceremony and Sharing Session by Awardees Annual Cross-Sector Event Nurturing Local Digital Advertising Talent

HONG KONG, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Organised by the Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing (“AIM”) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (“CCIDA”), the Hong Kong Digital Advertising Start-ups X Publishing (Writers) Promotion Support Scheme (the “Support Scheme”) was launched in 2018. With robust support from the industry, the Support Scheme has now entered its seventh edition, continuing its mission to nurture local digital advertising start-ups. By providing funding and professional training, the Support Scheme empowers these start-ups to create tailor-made digital advertising campaigns that promote emerging local writers. The Support Scheme assists local digital advertising start-ups in implementing digital advertising campaigns to promote local emerging writers and their designated books, gaining practical experience in the process. Simultaneously, it provides valuable exposure to digital promotion for local emerging writers and their publishers, fostering greater cross-sectoral collaboration and advancing the reading culture among the public.



Group photo of officiating guests, attending guests, representatives of supporting organizations, project mentors and all participating groups

This year, 12 teams were selected for the Support Scheme. To recognise their outstanding creative work, the AIM held the Digital Advertising Design (for Publishing) Awards Ceremony and Sharing Session today. The event was honoured by the presence of Mr. Alex So, Head (Multi-media) of the CCIDA, as the Guest of Honour. He was joined by Mr. Stanley Chow, Vice Chairman of AIM, and Mr. William So, Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong Publishing Federation, to present the awards to the winning teams.

Mr. Alex So, Head (Multi-media) of the CCIDA, congratulated the awardees and commended AIM for the successful organisation of this year’s scheme. He also extended his appreciation to the Hong Kong Publishing Federation, the Hong Kong Publishing Professionals Society (HKPPS), the jury panel, and professional mentors for their steadfast support.

Mr. Stanley Chow, Vice Chairman of AIM, congratulated all the winning teams. He also expressed his gratitude to CCIDA for its continued sponsorship of the support scheme, as well as the ongoing support from the publishing sector. He remarked, “Now in its seventh year, the Support Scheme has become a flagship cross-sector event for both Hong Kong’s digital advertising and publishing sectors, significantly promoting collaboration and development between the two. Each edition, participating start-up digital advertising companies impressed us with their creativity, producing memorable campaigns for the paired emerging authors and their books. This year’s campaigns were particularly outstanding and received unanimous praise from the judging panel.”

Each of the 12 participating teams consisted of a local digital advertising start-up, established within the past five years, paired with one unit of local writer whose debut work was published within the last six years. During the approximately three-month programme, the digital advertising teams created bespoke promotional campaigns for their paired authors and designated books. Each start-up received up to HK$260,000 in funding, alongside professional mentorship and training seminars designed to enhance creativity and elevate the overall quality of digital advertising in Hong Kong.

The 12 campaigns reached nearly 13.6 million views, with 1.33 million engagements and close to 12.61 million views. These impressive metrics demonstrate the campaigns’ ability to capture public attention with relatable and creative content, effectively delivering the books’ messages to their intended audiences while fostering deeper interaction between readers and authors.

To enable more readers to experience these campaigns, the Support Scheme has set up a dedicated booth at the Hong Kong Book Fair 2025 from July 16 – 22, showcasing all 12 teams’ campaigns alongside their corresponding publications.

At Digital Advertising Design (for Publishing) Awards Ceremony, the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Awards of the Digital Advertising Design (for Publishing) with awardees selected by the professional jury were given out. The “My Favourite Digital Advertising Design (for Publishing) Award”, winner of which was voted by the public from June 1 – 26, was also presented on the same occasion.

Below are brief introductions to the awarded campaigns of the 7th Digital Advertising (for Publishing) Awards:

Gold Award:

“MBTI 16 Types – Which Adorable Character Matches You Best?” by Hungerr Universe Limited

The Gold Award went to Hungerr Universe Limited’s campaign “MBTI 16 Types – Which Adorable Character Matches You Best?”, created for the book “MBTI Interpersonal Adventure – How to Get Along with Different Personality Types When Living Together?” written by Lai Wai Hang and Li Lo, published by Ming’s Readers Publisher. This campaign brought to life 16 MBTI personality types through vibrant characters, comics, and illustrations. The team produced creative street interviews and built oversized “books” representing each personality, displayed in public areas. QR codes on these installations led directly to the book’s purchase page.

Digital Advertising Campaign – “MBTI 16 Types – Which Adorable Character Matches You Best?”:

https://www.digiad.hk/pf/7/hungerr-universe-limited-x-mbti人際探險不同性格類型一起生活要如何相處/

Silver Award:

“Healing Hike – A Spiritual Journey in the Hills” by Studio120 &

“Our Guide, Our Ironman” by At This Moment

There were two teams receiving Silver Award. The first one went to Studio120’s campaign “Healing Hike – A Spiritual Journey in the Hills”, created for the book “God in the wild: Awakening Spirituality in the nature of Hong Kong“ by KC, published by Chinese Christian Literature Council Ltd. The campaign used carousel posts, reels, and threads to capture the book’s reflective journey through Hong Kong’s wilderness, exploring how nature serves as a spiritual conduit. The theme of healing was woven throughout the campaign.

Digital Advertising Campaign – “Healing Hike – A Spiritual Journey in the Hills”:

https://www.digiad.hk/pf/7/studio120-x-神在野香港山野靈思之旅/

The second Silver Award went to At This Moment’s campaign “Our Guide, Our Ironman”, created for the sports fiction “One Half“ by Wing Yuek Ching, published by Breakthrough Limited. This campaign dramatized the inspiring journey of a visually impaired triathlete and their guide through a four-part short film series. The story highlighted the strength and vulnerability of athletes and explored the idea that “everyone can be an ironman, but we all need a guide at some point in life.”

Digital Advertising Campaign – “Our Guide, Our Ironman”:

https://www.digiad.hk/pf/7/at-this-moment-x-鐵人15/

Bronze Award &

My Favourite Digital Advertising Design (for Publishing) Award:

“Assemble! Future Science Rescue Team” by Nine Nine Digital

The Bronze Award went to Nine Nine Digital’s campaign “Assemble! Future Science Rescue Team”, created for the book “Future Science Rescue Team (3): The Great Mystery of Green Lunar Mint” by Leung Tim, published by Sun Ya Publications (HK) Limited. It is also the recipient of “My Favourite Digital Advertising Design (for Publishing) Award”, as determined by public votes. Combining STEAM elements with science fiction, detective mystery, humor, and emotion, the campaign targeted students, parents, and teachers. It featured animated videos and school sharing sessions to promote the book’s educational and entertaining qualities.

Digital Advertising Campaign – “Assemble! Future Science Rescue Team”:

https://www.digiad.hk/pf/7/nine-nine-digital-x-未來科學拯救隊3碧月薄荷大謎團/

All awarded and participating campaigns from the 7th Support Scheme can be viewed for free on the Support Scheme’s official website and social media platforms.

Official website: www.digiad.hk

Facebook page: www.facebook.com/AdxPub

YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@香港初創數碼廣告企業

Organiser: The Hong Kong Association of Interactive Marketing

Lead Sponsor: the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency

The 7th HK Digital Advertising Start-up X Publishing (Writers) Promotion Support Scheme Digital Advertising Design (for Publishing) Award Recipients:

Award Local Digital Advertising Start-up Designated Book / Digital Advertising Campaign Local Emerging Writer Publisher Gold Award Hungerr Universe Limited MBTI Interpersonal – How to Get Along with Different Personality Types When Living Together / MBTI 16 Types – Which Adorable Character Matches You Best?” Lai Wai Hang Li Lo Ming’s Readers Publisher Silver Award Studio120 God in the wild: Awakening Spirituality in the nature of Hong Kong / “Healing Hike – A Spiritual Journey in the Hills” KC Chinese Christian Literature Council Ltd Silver Award At This Moment One Half / “Our Guide, Our Ironman” Wing Yuek Ching Breakthrough Limited Bronze Award Nine Nine Digital Future Science Rescue Team (3): The Great Mystery of Green Lunar Mint / “Assemble! Future Science Rescue Team” Leung Tim Sun Ya Publications (HK) Limited My Favorite Digital Advertising Design (for Publishing) Award Nine Nine Digital Future Science Rescue Team (3): The Great Mystery of Green Lunar Mint / “Assemble! Future Science Rescue Team” Leung Tim Sun Ya Publications (HK) Limited

