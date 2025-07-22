Agoda launches first-ever brand campaign in Singapore with AI-powered commercials

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda launched its first-ever brand campaign in Singapore, centred around an AI-powered commercials that spotlights the company’s flights offering in Singaporean fashion.

Building on the success of Agoda’s previous AI-led activations in India, this latest campaign leverages cutting-edge AI video generation platforms like Google Veo, Runway, and Kling AI to produce a film that spotlights the value of booking flights on Agoda’s platform, but with a distinctly Singaporean touch. Aside from the in-house ideation and voice-over recording, all the visual elements of the creative were created using the latest generative AI technology.

“Singapore, Agoda’s home base and a global aviation hub, couldn’t be a better place to kick off our flights-focused campaign,” said Matteo Frigerio, Chief Marketing Officer at Agoda. “Agoda has long been synonymous with amazing accommodation deals, and now, with our first-ever brand campaign in Singapore, we’re turning the spotlight on our incredible airfare offers. Powered by cutting-edge generative AI, we’re showing travellers that Agoda is the ultimate destination for innovation and unbeatable value, all starting right here in Singapore!”

The AI-powered commercial videos are live now on digital channels YouTube and Meta. The campaign is supplemented by a multi-channel social media strategy that spans YouTube, Meta, and TikTok. The campaign highlights Agoda’s great value flight deals, with flights from Singapore starting at just SGD 39.

The commercials are now live and can be viewed here and here.