Cpop Signs Emerging Comics Artist Li Guo, Adding Trendy Sports Comics to Cpop

XIAMEN, China, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (“CPOP” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CPOP) today announced that it has officially signed an exclusive collaboration with renowned trend comics artist Li Guo. With his avant-garde comic style, Li Guo will fuse the Company’s classic aesthetics with contemporary youth culture to co-create a new IP series, further expanding the company’s strategic layout in the field of trendy culture.

The Company’s Street Dance Industry Layout

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Xiamen, the Company is a pioneer and key integrator of China’s hip-hop culture industry. The company went public on NASDAQ on June 30, 2021, becoming the first listed company in China focused on hip-hop culture.

The Company has established a hip-hop ecosystem centered around three core business segments: POPSPORTS, POPIDEA, and POPFUN. POPSPORTS focuses on the standardization of street dance and the cultivation of Olympic talent. This new collaboration with Li Guo aligns closely with the vision of POPSPORTS, particularly in promoting the intersection of art, movement, and youth expression.

Cross-disciplinary Fusion: The Collision of Classic Art and Trendy Comics

Li Guo’s creations are acclaimed for their bold visual language, heavily influenced by trendy sports—characterized by striking color clashes, deconstruction of industrial symbols, and satirical expressions of subcultural themes. The first project following this signing will adopt a cross-media approach, combining “comics + trendy sports” to infuse visual and conceptual energy into trendy sports across different fields.

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd is a cultural industry operation enterprise focused on the industrialization of CPOP, incorporated in the Cayman Islands with its main operations located in China. The company offers a range of services including live performances, artist management, intellectual property rights, film and television production, MCN (Multi-Channel Network), and entertainment marketing. Originally focused on hip-hop culture, Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd has evolved into a diversified group specializing in CPOP. Its comprehensive business ecosystem spans both online and offline platforms, including: (1) live entertainment events (such as concerts, music festivals, street dance competitions, and other performances); (2) digital entertainment services; (3) artist management and agency services; and (4) investment in and production of film and television content featuring elements of CPOP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CPOP’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “might” and “continues,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: CPOP’s goals and strategies; our ability to retain and increase the number of users, members, and expand its service offerings; CPOP’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; expected changes in CPOP’s revenues, costs or expenditures; competition in the industry; relevant government policies and regulations relating to our industry; general economic and business conditions globally and in China; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. CPOP cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. CPOP cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. CPOP does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, subject to applicable law. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact our expectations and projections can be found in CPOP’s periodic filings with the SEC, including CPOP’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. CPOP’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.