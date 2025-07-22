Encountering Naadam, Experiencing the 35th Grassland Carnival of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region

Opening Ceremony of the 35th Grassland Naadam Fair of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region

XILINGOL LEAGUE, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 July 2025 – Mid-summer breathes life into Inner Mongolia’s grassland, where lush pastures glisten after seasonal rains, nourishing herds beneath vast blue skies. Against this vibrant backdrop, the 35th Naadam Fair of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region unfolds.

As popular Inner Mongolian ballads blend with spirited dances and the haunting melodies of the morin khuur (horsehead fiddle), the vast grassland of Xilingol transform into a living stage. A procession of 1,200 horsemen bearing the national flag, followed by 512 Inner Mongolian wrestlers advancing with eagle-like poise, ignites the festival spirit, turning the grassland into a joyful paradise of melodious songs and folk dances.

“Naadam”, a Mongolian word for “games” or “recreation”, is a traditional festival in Inner Mongolia. The competitions of Mongolian wrestling, horsemanship, and archery, known as “three manly skills”, are rather spectacular and the most popular with local people.

Wu Enqi, deputy director of the Culture, Sports, Tourism, Radio, and Television Bureau of East Ujimqin Banner, explained that Mongolian wrestling, horsemanship, and archery were essential skills for ancient Mongolian men to master during their upbringing. These skills once vital for survival on the battlefield have become fixed events at the Naadam Fair in the era of peace, which are still liked by many people to this day.

Traveling from Suzhou to witness the spectacle of Naadam, visitor Lei Jie shared, “Every moment in Xilingol felt magical, but nothing matched the visual impact when masculine Inner Mongolian wrestlers stepped into the arena at the Naadam Fair.”

Bökh (Mongolian wrestling) means “sturdiness, solidarity and persistence” in Mongolian. Victorious wrestlers wear Jiangga, a rainbow-hued silk neckpiece, the strands of which record their triumphs. The more strands there are on a piece of Jiangga, the more victories it represents.

Sun Haitao, a cultural researcher in Xilingol League, stated that Naadam holds a significant and far-reaching influence in the hearts of the people across the grassland, akin to the “Olympics”. In recent years, Naadam has been enriching its content with the development of the times, evolving from undiversified festive activities into a comprehensive cultural tourism IP that integrates cultural experiences, sports competitions, and industrial development, constantly infusing Naadam with new vitality.

Furthermore, this Naadam Fair has elaborately planned 18 characteristic zones, featuring both traditional Mongolian cultural displays such as the “Three Manly Skills” competitions and intangible cultural heritage exhibitions, as well as innovative modern experiences like grassland photography in folk costumes and family camping. Visitors can not only watch captivating performances but also join activities such as horseback riding and stamp collection, experiencing the unique charm of grassland culture through interaction.

