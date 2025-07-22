Exyte receives Facility Diamond Partner Award for CATL Battery Cell Gigafactory in Germany

Award recognizes Exyte’s leadership in delivering CATL’s first large-scale battery cell manufacturing site outside China

Facility includes one of Europe’s largest dry rooms to meet the technical and environmental demands of battery cell production

Exyte’s Executive Board Member Mark Garvey: “The project shows how strong partnerships drive innovation, economic growth, and the transition to a more sustainable future.”

STUTTGART, Germany, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Exyte, a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of ultra-clean and sustainable facilities for high-tech industries, has been awarded the Facility Diamond Partner Award by CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited) for its pivotal role in delivering CATL’s battery cell production facility in Arnstadt, Germany. The facility, operated by CATL’s German entity, CATT (Contemporary Amperex Technology Thuringia GmbH), marks a significant milestone for the client as it is their first large-scale battery cell production site outside China.



The CATT (Contemporary Amperex Technology Thuringia GmbH) facility in Germany, designed and built by Exyte, houses one of the largest dry rooms in Europe.

The award was presented during a ceremony recognizing the contribution of the facility’s partners. The production plant represents CATL’s first major investment outside China and the first large-scale Chinese industrial project in Germany. Exyte joined the project as early as 2019, helping navigate a still-evolving regulatory landscape for battery cell production in Germany. In close collaboration with CATT, Exyte helped to shape the standards for a new industrial sector in Europe. The facility began the first test production in December 2022 and completed subsequent production tests by the end of 2024.

This technically complex project includes one of Europe’s largest dry rooms, providing the environment essential for battery cell manufacturing due to its extremely low humidity requirements. Spanning several football fields, it is the largest dry room Exyte has ever built, a milestone for the company known globally for ultra-clean and dry room leadership. Exyte’s integrated approach from engineering and procurement to construction and commissioning positions the company as a key partner to the global battery industry.

Sustainability in design

“No place on earth is cleaner or drier than an Exyte facility. The CATT facility is a remarkable achievement. The successful project shows how strong partnerships turn bold ideas into real-world outcomes, driving innovation, economic growth, and the transition to a more sustainable future,” said Mark Garvey, Member of the Executive Board and CEO Advanced Technology Facilities. “I am extremely proud of our project team, that their hard work and commitment to excel are recognized by the client. They truly deserve this award.”

Sustainability was embedded from the early design phase, with systems for waste heat recovery and water recycling integrated to reduce the facility’s environmental footprint. Exyte’s engineering and design teams tailored the facility to meet the specific requirements of battery cell manufacturing, including the safe handling of sensitive chemicals and materials, and compliance with strict environmental regulations.

“We sincerely appreciate the strong collaborative spirit and strong dedication Exyte has brought to this project. We look forward to continuing our close cooperation in the last mile of this project and further strengthening our partnership as we work together to successfully address the challenges of e-mobility and climate neutrality in the German market,” commented Songyan Du, Head of Procurement of CATT.

Strategic foundation for Europe’s battery future

With Europe’s battery production sector poised for continued growth to 2030 and beyond, Exyte sees this project as a strategic milestone, one that strengthens its position as a key delivery partner for next-generation battery cell manufacturing across the continent. The company is currently designing and building additional facilities for other established players in the automotive and battery sector and developing technologies to enable next generation battery facilities.

Exyte plans, designs, and builds the cleanest production environments on the planet. Its Global Business Unit Advanced Technology Facilities delivers consulting, engineering, and project management services for ultra-clean, high-tech industries such as semiconductor and battery cell manufacturing.

About Exyte

Exyte is a global leader in the design, engineering, and delivery of ultra-clean and sustainable facilities for high-tech industries. With cutting-edge expertise developed over more than a century, the company serves clients in the sophisticated markets of semiconductors, battery cells, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and data centers. Exyte offers a full range of services from consulting to managing the implementation of complete solutions with the highest standards in safety and quality to its customers worldwide. Exyte creates a better future by enabling key industries to enhance the quality of modern life. www.exyte.net

