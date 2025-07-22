HIMSS APAC 2025: Malaysian Health Minister Visits GuidelineX Exhibition to Explore AI Clinical Decision Support System

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad, Minister of Health of Malaysia, visited the GuidelineX exhibition at HIMSS APAC 2025, where he engaged in comprehensive discussions on AI-powered clinical decision support systems (CDSS). The minister examined the practical applications of GuidelineX’s technology, which has supported 61 million inpatient visits and facilitated 1.4 billion outpatient visits annually across China, representing 25% and 33% of the national patient visits to hospitals, respectively.

Dr. Ahmad noted Malaysia’s ongoing efforts in digital health and took interest in GuidelineX’s reported outcomes, including a 46% reduction in hospital-acquired venous thromboembolism (HA-VTE) rates through AI-based alerting systems. Notably, GuidelineX’s AI screened 10,233 individuals for Fabry disease within three months, efficiently identifying five confirmed cases and two individuals with GLA gene VUS, showcasing the tremendous potential of AI-CDSS in advancing early detection and population health strategies. “To succeed, we must look both inward and outward,” stated Dr. Ahmad, highlighting that digital health transformation involves “more than just deploying systems – it requires a holistic approach to innovation and patient care.”



Malaysia’s Minister of Health, Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad, Visited the GuidelineX Booth.

As a leading AI clinical adoption provider in Asia, GuidelineX offers next-generation, cloud-native solutions that have been implemented in 1,061 large hospitals by the end of 2024, including 50% of the country’s top 100 major hospitals. Dr. Jenny Shao, Chief Medical Officer of GuidelineX, presented the applications of AI in chronic disease management and oncology clinical pathways, to which the minister responded with recognition of the significant potential that AI holds for enhancing clinical healthcare.

GuidelineX positions AI as an intelligent and specialized assistant deeply integrated into clinical workflows, rather than a rigid tool requiring physician adaptation. This philosophy has driven its product ecosystem to deliver actionable clinical AI recommendations adopted 1 billion times annually by clinicians worldwide. The Minister expressed profound agreement with this product vision during the demonstration.

