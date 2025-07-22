Jia He Celebrates Singapore’s Diamond Jubilee with Exclusive Dining Experiences

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Jia He Chinese Restaurant and Jia He Grand are inviting diners to commemorate Singapore’s 60th birthday with a range of special culinary promotions available from July 15 to August 31, 2025. These exclusive offers are designed to showcase the culinary team’s creativity and provide memorable dining experiences for the nation’s Diamond Jubilee.

SG60 Dining Deals at Jia He Restaurants

At Jia He Chinese Restaurant, guests can enjoy a special SG60 Set Menu for S$60++ for two people, available for lunch only. This menu features innovative starters such as Roasted Sliced Duck, Crystal Prawn Boule with Cream Cheese, and Fresh Scallop Jade Dumpling with Black Fish Roe, highlighting the culinary team’s innovative approach.

For those seeking a more extensive experience, Jia He Chinese Restaurant and Jia He Grand are also offering a 1-for-1 Set Menu at S$120++ per person (minimum two diners, available for lunch and dinner). This promotion allows a second diner to enjoy the exquisite set menu for free when accompanied by a paying guest.

Diners at Jia He Chinese Restaurant and Jia He Grand can begin their culinary journey with a starter like Steamed Pomegranate Crab Meat with Caviar. The menu further features an array of luxurious dishes, including Double-boiled stuffed Bamboo Pith Soup with Fresh Lily Bulb, Wolfberry and Almond Cream; Stir-fried Kurobuta Pork Cube with Italian Balsamic Vinegar, Osmanthus-infused Pear; and Wok-baked Boston Lobster with Black Olive and Chardonnay Sauce, served with Braised Inaniwa Udon with Truffle Sauce.

Celebrate at Home with Jia He Eshop’s NDP Special

To extend the Diamond Jubilee celebrations to private gatherings, the Jia He Eshop is offering an NDP Special at S$288 nett for five persons (U.P. S$488 nett). Available from July 15 to August 31, 2025, this celebratory package includes dishes such as Salt-baked Kampong Chicken, Crisp-fried Soon Hock Fish with Shallot Oil and Superior Soya Sauce (estimated 800g-1kg), Poached Live Prawn with Chinese Herbs, and Singapore Chili Crab (estimated 1kg), served with Fried Man Tou. Orders can be placed at https://shop.jiahe.com.sg.

Honour Special Occasions with Refined Cantonese Dining

Jia He also presents a Celebrations Package designed for unforgettable private gatherings, available from July to September 30, 2025. As part of this offer, diners who book five tables with the $988++or $1288++ per table menu will receive their sixth table free at either Jia He Chinese Restaurant or Jia He Grand. This “Dine More, Get More” promotion provides an excellent opportunity to host significant events with exquisite Cantonese cuisine.

Reservations are required for all dining offers and celebration packages. Terms and conditions apply.

Website: https://jiahe.com.sg eShop: https://shop.jiahe.com.sg

Exclusive SG60 Special: Indulge with Jia He!

In celebration of Singapore’s 60th anniversary, Jia He Chinese Restaurant and Jia He Grand are delighted to announce their “SG60 Special: Indulge with Jia He!” promotion. Throughout July and August 2025, diners who visit either restaurant will receive an exclusive SG60 voucher.

This highly sought-after voucher offers an impressive 60% discount on Jia He’s renowned Nanyang Suckling Pig (originally priced at S$338++), a dish celebrated for its succulent meat and perfectly crispy skin. This remarkable offer can be redeemed on a subsequent visit, providing a compelling reason to return and experience more of Jia He’s exquisite Cantonese culinary artistry.

Voucher Details and Redemption:

Offer: 60% off Jia He’s Nanyang Suckling Pig (U.P. S$338++)

Redemption Requirement: A minimum spend of S$200++ on the à la carte menu is required during the subsequent visit to redeem the voucher.

Pre-order & Reservations: A two-day advance pre-order for the Nanyang Suckling Pig is necessary, and reservations are required for dining. This special offer is available while stocks last.

A two-day advance pre-order for the Nanyang Suckling Pig is necessary, and reservations are required for dining. This special offer is available while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.

Jia He Chinese Restaurant @ Connexion

For reservations, please contact 6694 8988 / 6694 9466 Email: enquiries@jiahe.com.sg

1 Farrer Park Station Road, #01-14/15/16 Connexion, Singapore 21756

Jia He Grand @ One Farrer Hotel

For Reservations, please contact 6538 9688 / 6538 2788 Email: jiahegrand@jiahe.com.sg

One Farrer Hotel, Level 1 #01-01

1 Farrer Park Station Rd, Singapore 217562

For enquiries:

• WhatsApp: 9067 0828 / 8870 8988

• Email: enquiries@jiahe.com.sg

• Website: https://jiahe.com.sg

• eShop: https://shop.jiahe.com.sg

