METiS Technologies Showcases AI-Powered Nanodelivery Platform at the 2025 Controlled Release Society Annual Meeting

HANGZHOU, BEIJING, China and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — METiS Technologies, a global leader in AI-driven nanodelivery innovation, today announced the presentation of its latest research findings at the poster session of the 2025 Controlled Release Society (CRS) Annual Meeting. The company demonstrated that its proprietary AiLNP platform enables the rapid design of tissue-targeted lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), which exhibit high delivery efficiency, strong tissue specificity, and excellent translatability in non-human primates (NHPs).

Founded in 1978, the Controlled Release Society is the world’s foremost nonprofit scientific organization dedicated to advanced drug delivery. At this year’s meeting, METiS Technologies stood out as the only Chinese biotechnology company participating with a featured poster presentation. Dr. Hongming Chen, Co-founder and Chief R&D Officer of METiS and a Member of the U.S. National Academy of Engineering, together with Dr. Andong Liu, Vice President of METiS, presented the poster titled: “AI-Empowered LNP Discovery for Organ-Targeted RNA Delivery.”

The AiLNP platform is METiS’ proprietary AI-driven system for nucleic acid delivery design. It integrates a de novo lipid generation foundation model, a high-throughput microfluidics-based LNP assembly and screening system, and a large-scale, proprietary lipid library. Collectively, these innovations expand the design space of nanomaterials by over 1,000-fold compared to conventional approaches—effectively overcoming long-standing discovery bottlenecks in the field.

By combining predictive AI models with molecular dynamics simulations, the AiLNP platform provides mechanistic insights into lipid behavior and enables prediction of more than 10 physicochemical parameters. It further allows for rational design and optimization of LNP components and ratios to construct customized, high-performance delivery systems.

Key findings from the poster highlight the platform’s ability to accelerate LNP design cycles while significantly improving discovery speed and quality across multiple tissue targets:

Liver-targeted LNPs developed through AiLNP demonstrated best-in-class performance for gene editing, achieving high efficiency and safety in NHPs. Using CRISPR-Cas9-mediated TTR knockdown as a model, LNP developed by AiLNP achieved ~90% reduction in serum TTR levels with only a transient, mild elevation in liver enzymes.

Lung-targeted LNPs exhibited high delivery efficiency and specificity in rodents, with successful translation to NHPs. At the cellular level, these LNPs transfected a broad range of pulmonary cell types in NHPs—including stem-like cells, alveolar type II cells (>30%), and airway basal cells (>10%) at 1 mg/kg—supporting their potential for durable genetic correction.

METiS’ Musle-targeted LNPs also enabled successful in vivo delivery and gene editing in multiple types of muscle cells in mice.



Muscle: AiLNP identified first-in-class IV-administered skeletal and cardiac muscle targeting LNPs

“This year’s CRS theme, ‘Next-Generation Delivery Innovation’, reflects the rapid evolution in drug delivery technologies. Among the 410 accepted posters across 12 research tracks, more than 200 focused on nanomedicine, nanodelivery, and gene editing—demonstrating these as the most active areas of exploration,” said Dr. Hongming Chen, Co-founder and Chief R&D Officer of METiS Technologies. “We’re pleased to present our findings at the world’s premier scientific forum for drug delivery and remain committed to pushing the boundaries of LNP discovery.”

Dr. Chris Lai, Co-founder and CEO of METiS, added: “Since day one, METiS has been positioning at the global forefront of AI-powered nanomaterial innovation. We believe nanodelivery is the critical enabler of the next generation of programmable medicines—and that AI will be the key catalyst driving this transformation.”

About METiS Technologies

AI Nanodelivery for a Healthier Future. METiS Technologies is a pioneering TechBio company at the intersection of artificial intelligence and nanomaterial science, focused on transforming the delivery and application of active agents across life forms. Founded by a team of MIT-trained scientists with deep expertise in AI, quantum mechanics, nanomaterials, and advanced drug delivery, the company has developed three proprietary platform technologies, AiLNP – AI platform for nucleic acid delivery system design; AiRNA – AI platform for mRNA sequence optimization; and AiTEM – AI platform for small molecule formulation design.

METiS’ platforms simulate, predict, and interpret nanoscale interactions to enable rational design, optimization, and validation of next-generation nanomaterials and their payloads. By advancing AI-enabled nanotechnology, METiS strives to unlock new therapeutic possibilities across a wide range of diseases, including cancer, metabolic and autoimmune disorders, and neurodegenerative conditions, and improve the health of lives.