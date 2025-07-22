NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MindHYVE.ai™, a leader in decentralized agentic intelligence, today announced the official launch of its newly reimagined website: https://mindhyve.ai. More than a digital refresh, the new site is an interactive portal into the architecture, ethics, and future-facing vision behind MindHYVE.ai™’s approach to AGI.



Mindhyve.ai – All Systems: Active

The website integrates immersive design, 3D modeling, and an AGI-native visual language — offering visitors a cinematic, thought-provoking experience that invites both exploration and imagination.

“We didn’t just design a website — we constructed an intelligence portal,” said Bill Faruki, Founder & CEO of MindHYVE.ai™. “It reflects the way our systems think: adaptive, spatial, and purpose driven.”

Key Features of the New Site

Immersive, Agentic Interface

Inspired by the architecture of decentralized AGI, the new website features motion-responsive navigation, conceptual modules, and a visual language that mirrors agentic flow and reasoning. Formal Introduction of MindHYVE’s Digital Specialists

For the first time, the public is introduced to MindHYVE.ai™’s suite of digital agents, each designed to represent a core pillar of its intelligence ecosystem: Arthur – reasoning & orchestration

– reasoning & orchestration

Chiron – knowledge & memory

– knowledge & memory

Justine – values & governance

– values & governance

Ava – human interface for learning & collaboration

These agents are rendered in 3D and featured throughout the site, bringing form and personality to MindHYVE’s internal architecture.

“By giving our digital specialists identity and visual presence, we’re turning the abstract into something relatable,” said Faruki. “It’s a foundational step in building trust in AGI.”

Concept-Led Storytelling

Rather than focusing on products, the site emphasizes . Users can explore the logic behind MindHYVE.ai™’s design systems, the ethical parameters shaping its tools, and the long-term vision of AI for global good. “AI for Good” Visual Ethos

Every design element — from dimensional depth to ambient motion — is intentional. The AGI-centric design system underscores MindHYVE.ai™’s commitment to human-aligned, globally inclusive intelligence systems.

“We believe the future of AI must feel different, not just function differently,” Faruki added. “The site is our way of showing what that future could look like.”

Explore the Experience

Whether you’re a researcher, policymaker, partner, or curious learner, the new website offers a clear and compelling window into what’s next for AI — and how MindHYVE.ai™ is helping shape it.

Visit: https://mindhyve.ai