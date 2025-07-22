BEIJING, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from China.org.cn on photography works of Xizang:

Photography Works Reflecting the Timeless Grace of the Potala Palace

“Tashi Delek!” The 5th China Xizang Internet Photography & Video Festival has successfully concluded, and we’re deeply grateful for the enthusiastic global participation. With over 140,000 submissions from around the world, this year’s festival has captured breathtaking views, heartfelt stories, and diverse perspectives on Xizang’s landscapes, culture, and people—offering new angles on its majestic mountains, vibrant traditions, and everyday life.

This featured series turns its lens toward one of Xizang’s most iconic symbols: the Potala Palace. While many may envision its towering white walls and crimson rooftops glowing under the plateau sun, these works go far beyond the postcard image. Through the eyes of different photographers, the Potala Palace reveals countless facets—quiet, solemn, vibrant, even playful—each frame uncovering a new layer of its timeless soul. The collection reminds us that for every admirer, there is a unique Potala Palace waiting to be discovered. A thousand hearts, a thousand visions—this is the living spirit of Xizang.

We are thrilled to announce that the awards ceremony will take place on July 26th in Lhasa, and we warmly invite friends from across the globe to join us. Come celebrate the stories, talents, and perspectives behind these powerful visual narratives, and experience the enduring beauty and spirit of Xizang firsthand. We look forward to welcoming you in Lhasa!

