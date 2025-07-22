Ricoh InnoAI Center Grand Launch Ushering in a New Era for the AI Ecosystem in Asia

HONG KONG, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ricoh Hong Kong Limited today held the grand opening ceremony of the Ricoh InnoAI Center at Cyberport, marking a significant milestone in the development of the local AI innovation ecosystem. The ceremony was officiated by Mr. Ricky Chong, Managing Director of Ricoh Hong Kong; Mr Eric Yu, General Manager, Digital Operations of Ricoh Hong Kong; Dr. Rocky Cheng, CEO of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited; and Ms. Georgina Chu, Chief Corporate Development Officer of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, along with representatives from Ricoh InnoAI’s partner network. The event showcased Ricoh’s strong commitment to advancing AI technology, real-world applications, talent development, and supporting partners in expanding into overseas markets.

The Ricoh InnoAI Strategy is built on a four-pillar framework: Center + Platform + Co-Creation + Ecosystem, forming a comprehensive AI innovation and commercialization ecosystem. The four key components include:

InnoAI Center : A physical co-creation space located at Cyberport, providing developers, startups, and enterprise clients with a collaborative environment and sandbox for AI development and application.

: A physical co-creation space located at Cyberport, providing developers, startups, and enterprise clients with a collaborative environment and sandbox for AI development and application. InnoAI Hub : A RAG-based knowledge management platform developed by Ricoh, enabling enterprises to build AI agents (e.g., for marketing or financial analysis) using their own uploaded data and documents. It also supports low-code development to streamline AI process management.

: A RAG-based knowledge management platform developed by Ricoh, enabling enterprises to build AI agents (e.g., for marketing or financial analysis) using their own uploaded data and documents. It also supports low-code development to streamline AI process management. InnoAI Co-Creation : Expert-led collaboration services from Ricoh to help enterprises transform AI technologies into tangible business outcomes—realizing”AI to Business.”

: Expert-led collaboration services from Ricoh to help enterprises transform AI technologies into tangible business outcomes—realizing”AI to Business.” InnoAI Program: A comprehensive accelerator program offering funding, technology, sales, and marketing resources to help partners grow rapidly.

Mr. Ricky Chong, Managing Director of Ricoh Hong Kong, stated“The Ricoh InnoAI Strategy is a forward-looking and holistic AI innovation framework. By integrating a physical center, a knowledge platform, co-creation support, and an ecosystem approach, we aim to connect local innovation with APAC markets. Our goal is to drive AI from R&D to commercialization and build a powerful AI ecosystem that positions Hong Kong as a regional innovation hub.”

Ms. Georgina Chu, Chief Corporate Development Officer of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, added“The Ricoh InnoAI Center injects powerful momentum into Cyberport’s AI and blockchain ecosystem. We are delighted to witness Ricoh’s forward-looking InnoAI strategy being implemented in Hong Kong. By joining forces to promote AI innovation, R&D, and translation among local startups, we are fostering deep integration of innovation and technology achievements across various industries. This not only accelerates the intelligent upgrade of local industries but also empowers startups to expand into international markets, propelling Hong Kong toward its goal of becoming a global hub for AI and innovation.”

Our Pillars of the Ricoh InnoAI Program:

Technical Support: Backed by Ricoh’s Beijing R&D team and proprietary large language models (LLMs), partners receive world-class AI support to develop breakthrough and practical solutions. Sales & Marketing Resources: Ricoh’s professional teams help partners craft precise go-to-market strategies and leverage a network of over 30,000 enterprise clients. Workspace & GPU Resources: The InnoAI Center at Cyberport offers advanced collaboration spaces and high-performance GPU resources to support compute-intensive projects. Business Development Support: Partners benefit from Ricoh’s exhibitions, product launches, media services, and promotional platforms.

Each partner in the InnoAI Program receives comprehensive support, including dedicated workspace, industry mentorship, strategic collaboration opportunities, expert advice, and marketing resources to accelerate innovation.

Ricoh also launched the InnoAI APAC Super Connector Program to help partners expand into overseas markets, including Australia, Thailand, and Taiwan region. Senior Ricoh executives from 11 cities and countries across the Asia-Pacific region visited Hong Kong this month to engage with local partners and explore cross-border opportunities.

Ricoh Announces AI MFP Upgrade – Driving Enterprise Digital Transformation

InnoAI Linker Launching in August – Seamless Integration with InnoAI Hub

The upgraded InnoAI Linker will officially launch in August, enabling users to transfer documents and data directly from Ricoh AI MFPs to the InnoAI Hub with a single click. The platform’s enhanced eKM (enterprise knowledge management) system now includes advanced data management features for improved knowledge integration and retrieval. These innovations were demonstrated live at the InnoAI Center launch and received strong industry interest.

Ricoh AI Marketplace Now Live – A Go-to-Market Platform for Local Innovation

The Ricoh AI Marketplace is now officially operational, allowing InnoAI partners to connect their AI applications directly to Ricoh AI MFPs. This enables Ricoh customers to experience cutting-edge AI features while providing local innovators with a streamlined go-to-market platform—fostering the AI2B (AI to Business) ecosystem.

Partner Spotlight: Pickso‘s “Docufinder“ AI Solution Debuts

Ricoh InnoAI partner Pickso has launched its “Docufinder” solution on the AI Marketplace. Designed for enterprises, especially SMEs, it uses AI to rapidly classify large volumes of documents, manage departmental access, and deliver smart insights—greatly enhancing document management and collaboration.

Nurturing AI Talent: InnoAI Youth Empowerment Program

Through the InnoAI Youth Empowerment Program, Ricoh is actively cultivating AI talent among Hong Kong students. Interns collaborate with schools, e-commerce support teams, sales, and pre-sales experts to develop AI agents and participate in real-world projects—gaining hands-on experience and preparing to become future AI leaders.

Ricoh will continue to deepen the four pillars of the InnoAI Strategy—Center, Hub, Co-Creation, and Program—driving AI from R&D to commercialization. Through the Ricoh AI Marketplace, AI MFP applications, and youth empowerment initiatives, Ricoh is building an AI ecosystem that integrates innovation, talent, and industry collaboration. By 2026, Ricoh aims to co-create over 50 AI solutions, starting from Hong Kong and expanding across Asia-Pacific, realizing the vision of “AI to Business” and leading the next wave of enterprise digital transformation.



The distinguished officiating guests presided over the ribbon cutting ceremony, including (from left): Mr Eric Yu, General Manager, Digital Operations of Ricoh Hong Kong; Mr. Ricky Chong, Managing Director, Ricoh Hong Kong, Dr. Rocky Cheng, CEO of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited; Ms. Georgina Chu, Chief Corporate Development Officer of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited

About Ricoh Hong Kong Limited

Established in 1963, Ricoh Hong Kong Limited is a trusted leader in digital services and workplace solutions. As a pioneer in digital transformation, Ricoh Hong Kong empowers organizations to work smarter through its Five Areas of Expertise: Hybrid Workplace, Workflow & Automation, Cloud & IT Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, and AI Application.

Driven by innovation and a strong customer focus, Ricoh Hong Kong integrates people and technology to help businesses stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. By delivering tailored solutions that enhance productivity, agility, and collaboration, Ricoh supports organizations in navigating change with confidence. With a steadfast commitment to sustainable growth and digital excellence, Ricoh enables companies to focus on forward — empowering them to lead with purpose and thrive in the future of work.

For more information, please visit http://www.ricoh.com.hk