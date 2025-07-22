Singapore’s most beloved local F&B brands revealed: foodpanda unveils first-ever Local Foodie Heroes Hall of Fame

A delicious tribute to Singapore’s iconic local eats to mark SG60 celebrations – enjoy close to two months of exclusive launch deals
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 July 2025 – Get ready for a flavour-packed celebration! foodpanda, Singapore’s leading food and grocery delivery platform, is rolling out the red carpet for our nation’s most beloved F&B legends with the debut of its Local Foodie Heroes Hall of Fame – a celebration of the nation’s most cherished local F&B brands, recognising the flavours and personalities that have shaped Singapore’s vibrant food scene and captured our hearts (and taste buds).
“As we celebrate Singapore’s 60th birthday, there is no better time to spotlight the homegrown heroes who have grown alongside the nation, shaping our food culture and becoming a part of our everyday lives,” said Bhavani Mishra, Managing Director, foodpanda Singapore. “These brands are more than just familiar names connecting generations of Singaporeans – they represent stories of resilience, innovation, and community that define what it means to be truly local. As we champion their growth, we also want to offer great deals to bring Singaporeans closer to the flavours they know and love.”
For the first time ever, Singapore’s favourite F&B brands – those that tug at our heartstrings and tantalise our taste buds – are being crowned by foodpanda in 10 sizzling categories. In celebration of SG60, foodpanda is teaming up with the Hall of Fame honourees to serve up a two-month feast of exclusive deals and extra perks for pandapro subscribers. Hungry yet?
Meet the Hall of Fame Honourees:
A true Singaporean original, Pastamania has been serving up hearty, affordable Italian fare with a local twist since its early days in the heart of our food-loving nation. As one of the pioneers of casual Italian dining in Singapore, Pastamania serves up hearty, flavourful dishes that hold a special place – and fond memories – in the hearts of generations of Singaporeans. More than just pasta, Pastamania has made its mark with innovative fusion dishes by creatively blending classic Italian flavours with bold local tastes. Dishes like Mum’s Salted Egg Soft-Shell Crab Pasta and Shiok & Spicy Chilli Crab Pasta pay tribute to our nation’s rich food heritage, bringing a uniquely Singaporean spin to every plate.
From 21 July to 31 August, enjoy these local favourites like Jinjja Chicken, Pastamania, Ishiro Fusion Bowl, iTEA, Ok Chicken Rice and more with 30% off (minimum spend applies). Prefer pick-up? Score 30% off with no min. spend.
• Nasi Lemak Ayam Taliwang – Boldest Flavours to Take Flight
• Thai Dynasty – The Culinary Voyager
From 21 – 31 August, support Nasi Lemak Ayam Taliwang, Thai Dynasty and other local homegrown brands and enjoy 20% off (minimum spend applies). pandapro subscribers get an additional 5% off, check the foodpanda app for full details!
• IRVINS – Snack Game Changer
• Yeo’s – Pioneer of Local Refreshments
Minimum spend and other T&Cs apply; check in-store for full details
Explore Local Heroes Hall of Fame
What: Celebrate Singapore’s F&B icons at foodpanda’s Local Foodie Heroes Hall of Fame
When:
- 21 July to 31 August – Enjoy 30% off selected eats from restaurants (min. spend applies) and 30% off best grocery picks on pandamart, Giant and Cold Storage, including items from participating brands like Yeo’s and Tiger Beer for all foodpanda users.
- 21 July to 31 August – pandapro subscribers enjoy an extra 5% off on selected restaurant deals, on top of existing offers. Other T&Cs apply.
Where: 10 Hall of Fame Honourees, participating F&B outlets islandwide and on the foodpanda app – explore the full lineup of promotions in Annex A.
Celebrate SG60 with us—join the feast, honour our foodie heroes, and discover the flavours that make Singapore truly special!
Annex A: Join Us in Celebrating Singapore’s F&B Icons at foodpanda’s Local Heroes Hall of Fame
|Celebrate Singapore’s F&B icons at foodpanda’s Local Heroes Hall of Fame
| For all users
21 July – 31 August
|
| For pandapro subscribers
21 July – 31 August
|
|Limited-Time Offer items available on foodpanda
| Burger King
15 Jul – 8 Sep 2025
| Rendang Bundle for 1 – $19.50
(U.P: $27.80)
• 1x Rendang Burger
| Rendang Bundle for 2 – $38.90
(U.P: $50.10)
• 1x Rendang Burger
| Pastamania
1 August – 14 September 2025
| Limited-time offers:
• Chilli Soft Shell Crab Pasta
|Exclusive on-ground deal for groceries
| Cold Storage, Giant stores islandwide
8 August – 24 August
| Spend $30 at any physical Giant or Cold Storage store to redeem a $6 voucher for your first three online Giant or Cold Storage purchases on foodpanda. To redeem, simply present your receipt at the customer service desk in-store.
Minimum spend and other T&Cs apply; check in-store for full details.
foodpanda is a leading on-demand delivery platform in Asia dedicated to bringing consumers a wide range of food, groceries and more, quickly and conveniently. Powered by technology and operational excellence, foodpanda is spearheading the growth of quick-commerce (q-commerce) across the region with its network of retail partners, as well as pandamart cloud stores to provide more on-demand options beyond the millions of food delivery options. foodpanda operates across 10 markets in Asia Pacific – Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Pakistan, Taiwan, Philippines, Bangladesh, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar. foodpanda is a subsidiary of Delivery Hero, a global leader of the food delivery industry. For more information, visit www.foodpanda.com.