SNACKS, PEP TALKS, AND SECRET CRIES: SURVEY REVEALS WHAT AUSTRALIANS REALLY DO IN THEIR CARS

BRISBANE, Australia, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — New research released today from insurance provider Youi has revealed that for many Australians, their car is more than just a mode for transport – it’s a trusted companion, a safe space, and even a secret-keeper.

The Youi Car Confessions* study, which surveyed more than 2,000 Aussies, found nearly half (45%) of respondents say they have an emotional connection to their car, with younger generations leading the charge – 58% of Gen Z drivers admit to feeling emotionally attached to their vehicle.

According to the data, the majority of Aussies (92%) use their car for something other than driving, and 43% of us spend time in the car without going anywhere. The most reported non-driving activities include snacking (59%), making phone calls (60%), and just stopping to enjoy the view (64%).

From naming our cars to using them as a place to cry, vent, or simply escape, Youi’s Head of Product – Vehicle and Leisure, Marni Jackson said the findings paint a picture of a nation that sees their car as a personal sanctuary.

“Our cars have become an extension of ourselves – a place where we feel in control, safe, and even free to be vulnerable,” Marni said.

“The data highlights generational and gender differences – 67% of Gen Zs enjoy hanging out listening to music or podcasts in the car compared to 43% of Boomers. Interestingly, 36% of men like to nap in the car, compared to only 29% of women.

“From first drives to quiet moments of reflection, our cars are part of our life stories – and we’re proud to help Australians insure those stories every day. At Youi, we’ve always believed that insurance is about more than just covering a vehicle – it’s about understanding the people behind the wheel.

“Based on the data we’ve collected, we’ve created four unique ‘Car Personalities’ and Aussies can now take a quiz to find out exactly who they are behind the wheel. Simply go to our website to take the test,” she said.

Aussie cars contain more than just secrets and memories

According to the data, the most common items found in Aussie cars include blankets (36%), a change of clothes (24%) and toilet paper (23%). Gen Zs and Millennials are more likely to keep clothing, hobby materials, and stuffed toys in their car compared to Pre-Boomers and Boomers.

Aussies also believe their car has a personality of its own. A quarter of Aussies have given their car a pet name and 1 in 5 talks to their car, 13% even saying their car “knows all their secrets.”

When it comes to generational differences, 22% of Gen Z drivers like to give their cars pep talks when going up a hill and are also more likely than any other generation to have special memories attached to their cars – for 50% of Gen Z drivers, these include owning their own car for the first time or having their first solo drive (44%).

Consumer Behaviour Scientist and academic, Nathan Moore from the University of Technology Sydney, said that our emotional bonds to our cars develop for multiple reasons. These include their value in fulfilling our fundamental psychological needs, like freedom and safety, and the fond memories that we create with them.

“Our emotional attachment to cars stems from their role as extensions of the self. They carry our memories, represent our freedom, and often reflect our identity. This connection deepens when we start to relate to cars almost as if they have personalities of their own. Our shared experiences with them, the way they feel to drive, the sounds they make, and their appearance can all evoke emotions and shape how we see them, not just as machines but as companions in our lives,” said Mr Moore.

“The findings echo this, with roughly half of Australians reporting an emotional connection with their car. When asked about special memories attached to the cars they have owned, 42% of Aussies referenced the feeling of having their own car for the very first time. Whether it’s the first time someone completed a solo drive (27%), or new parents bringing home their baby for the first time (32%), our cars hold key memories from our lives.

“83% of Australians say they’re proud of their car, with many pointing to its reliability, sentimental value, or the hard work it took to make it their own. It’s no surprise, then, that people take good care of their cars. They’re a constant presence in our lives, helping us get where we need to go and supporting our everyday routines. For many, cars can feel like trusted companions. That might explain why 1 in 4 Australians has given their car a pet name, and nearly half describe it as having a gender,” he said.

From secret snack stashes to late-night cries, our cars have seen it all. To learn more about Aussie Car Confessions, or to take the quiz to find out your Car Personality, visit Youi’s Car Confessions hub here.

