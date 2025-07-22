Sungrow Strengthens Regional Commitment at 2025 Southeast Asia Distribution Summit

PHU QUOC ISLAND, Vietnam, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, successfully concluded its 2025 Southeast Asia Distribution Summit, held from July 17 to 19 in Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam. The summit brought together over 100 distribution partners, service providers, industry experts, and media representatives from across the region to strengthen collaboration and explore the evolving renewable energy landscape in Southeast Asia.



Panel Discussion

Over the three-day summit, Sungrow reaffirmed its “Robust Power Robust Future” theme and long-term commitment to Southeast Asia through full coverage product portfolio, tailored strategies, localized services, and deepened distributor engagement. Attendees participated in a series of closed-door meetings, interactive workshops, and market outlook sessions—focusing on regional opportunities, policy updates, and collaborative growth models.

Powering Homes: Launch of the New Residential ESS Series: MG5/6/8/10RL & MGL060

At the summit, Sungrow officially launched its MG5/6/8/10RL Residential ESS series. As the region experiences rapid urbanization and rising energy costs, there is a clear shift toward residential solar-plus-storage solutions that offer greater independence, reliability, and efficiency. Featuring the upgraded MG Series inverters and battery, Sungrow’s all-new solution covers power ranges from 5 kW to 10 kW per each unit. With industry-leading features like full-power operation at 45 °C, active PID recovery, and seamless backup power switching within 4ms, this new solution ensures households stay powered even in extreme climates or unstable grid conditions, designed to meet the rising demand for household energy independence across the region. Learn more: Sungrow Unveils Next-Generation Residential ESS Designed for Reliable Backup Power | SUNGROW

Powering Integrated C&I PV Solution: C&I Inverter + SR20D-M Rapid Shutdown Device/SP1400D Optimizer

To meet evolving safety standards and overcome the practical challenges of commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop installations, Sungrow offers an integrated solution that combines its C&I inverter with the SR20D-M Rapid Shutdown Device and the SP1400D Optimizer. The SR20D-M/SP1400D complies with UL1741/3741 standards, enhancing safety for personnel and property. The advanced Rapid Shutdown technology can reduce the high DC string voltage lower than 30V within 20s. Backed by a 25-year warranty, the SR20D-M/SP1400D is built for durability and seamless integration with Sungrow inverters. The patented FHC technology reduces bypass temperature of the equipment, ensuring long-term reliable operation. Supporting a maximum PLC communication distance of up to 450m, it enables full roof coverage without additional equipment. Patented Snap Fit Installation Design Save 45% installation and maintenance time. Learn more: Sungrow’s Advanced SR20D-M PV Rapid Shutdown Solution Powers Philippines’ First MW-Level Project, Enhancing Safety and Sustainability at Major Logistics Park | SUNGROW

Sungrow is already making an impact in the region, with its largest rapid shutdown deployment in the Philippines. The company’s RSD technology is also integrated into multi-megawatt projects across Thailand and Malaysia. This integrated “one-stop solution”—one brand, one platform, one control system—empowers C&I users with a safer, smarter, and more efficient energy generation system.

Powering C&I ESS Solution: PowerStack 255CS– 125kW/257kWh C&I Liquid Cooled ESS

Expanding its commercial energy storage portfolio, Sungrow showcased the PowerStack 255CS, a liquid-cooled C&I energy storage system tailored for long-duration applications. Equipped with 314Ah battery cells, the PowerStack 255CS delivers a 257kWh capacity (2-hour system) or 514kWh capacity (4-hour system) for a single container. Following Sungrow’s renowned AC Block product design, the system ensures a round-trip efficiency (RTE) up to 90% and a product design lifetime of up to 20 years. The PowerStack 255CS also meets top-tier global safety certifications, including UL9540 and NFPA855/69/68/14, ensuring the highest standards of protection. Additionally, pre-installed and pre-commissioned components enable rapid grid connection, enhancing overall efficiency. Learn more: Sungrow Launches PowerStack 255CS: A Next-Gen C&I Energy Storage System Redefining Efficiency, Safety, and Convenience | SUNGROW

Sungrow’s C&I energy storage products have been deployed in over 1,000 projects worldwide, serving a wide range of industries including metallurgy, automotive, and textiles. These solutions are widely adopted across Europe—in countries such as Spain, the Benelux region, and Italy—as well as in other regions including Australia, Japan, the Middle East, and South Africa.

Regional Commitment and Vision

“Currently, we have established a comprehensive business layout, covering utility, C&I, and residential scenarios. This has laid a solid foundation for our long-term investment and development. Backed by our powerful R&D team of 7,000 professionals at headquarters, we will continue to innovate in products and technologies, offering our partners the most comprehensive and competitive product solutions,” said Mr. James Wu, Senior Vice President of Sungrow. “Together, we are building a resilient, inclusive energy ecosystem that brings clean power to more regional communities.”

During the summit, Sungrow reaffirmed its “Customer First” brand value and its “One Brand, One Solution” approach — providing fully integrated systems that streamline installation, enhance performance, and strengthen system reliability. After deeply rooted in SEA for 15 years, Sungrow will continue to expand its local presence to provide faster service response, customized support, and sustainable growth for its partners.

