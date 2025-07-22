TCL Electronics (01070.HK) Publishes Positive Profit Announcement

Expects Adjusted Profit attributable to Owners of the Parent for 1H 2025 to Grow by Approximately 45% to 65% YoY

HONG KONG, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (“TCL Electronics” or the “Company”, 01070.HK) published a positive profit announcement. Based on a preliminary review of the unaudited management accounts of the Company for the first half of 2025 and the information currently available to the Board, it is expected that the Company’s adjusted profit attributable to owners of the parent[1] for the first half of 2025 will be in the range of approximately HK$950 million to HK$1,080 million, representing an increase of approximately 45% to 65% as compared with the corresponding period in 2024.

The expected significant increase in adjusted profit attributable to owners of the parent is mainly attributable to the following two factors:

1）The Company has adhered to its strategic vision of “Lead with Brand Value, Excel in Global Efficiency, Drive with Technology, Thrive on Global Vitality” and has been committed to “Globalised” and “Mid-to-High-End” development. It has increased R&D investment in high-end display technology such as Mini LED and artificial intelligence, so as to further enhance the competitiveness of the Company’s products and promote the implementation of its mid-to-high-end strategy across the globe. Moreover, the Company has built up its capacity to respond to risks arising from global operations in an agile manner by strengthening its leading advantages in global supply chain and channel layout. In addition, the Company has further upgraded its global brand value and unleashed its brand potential since TCL became a Worldwide Olympic Partner in early 2025. Despite a complex and fast-changing market environment, the Company’s core business has achieved growth of better quality in scale and significant improvement in product mix and channel structure, while the innovative business has maintained strong growth momentum in the first half of 2025.

2）The Company has continued to build its optimal cost effectiveness and efficiency advantage. During the first half of 2025, through effective digital transformation, automation and intelligentisation, bulk management and production capacity optimisation, the Company has boosted its operational efficiency in production, manufacturing, logistics, warehousing, etc. As a result, the Company’s overall expense ratio has been further reduced in the first half of 2025. Additionally, the Company has upgraded its global talent cultivation and management system to develop a strong talent pool full of vitality, and has driven up the results of the Company through share incentive plans.

Looking ahead, the Company will remain focused on enhancing product competitiveness, further strengthening its global product planning capabilities, and expanding investment in research and development across advanced technologies such as high-end displays and artificial intelligence. In addition, the Company will continue to deepen its global multi-centre operational model, advance its localisation strategy, and develop a consumer- and client-centric intelligent ecosystem supply chain. By reinforcing its global operational excellence, TCL Electronics is committed to becoming a leading smart device enterprise with a robust and genuinely global footprint.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (01070.HK, incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) was listed on the mainboard of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in November 1999. It is engaged in display business, innovative business and internet business. TCL Electronics actively transforms and innovates under the strategy of “Lead with Brand Value, Excel in Global Efficiency, Drive with Technology, Thrive on Global Vitality”. Focusing on the mid-to-high-end markets around the world, the Company strives to consolidate the “Intelligent IoT Ecosystem” strategy and is committed to providing users with an all-scenario smart and healthy life while developing into a world-leading smart technology company. TCL Electronics is part of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme and is included in the Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index, the Hang Seng Composite MidCap & SmallCap Index and the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index. Besides, it has received Hang Seng Index’s ESG rating of A for consecutive years since 2018.

[1] Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the parent refers to a non-HKFRS financial measure adopted by the Company to supplement the Company’s consolidated results prepared and presented in accordance with HKFRS issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants as an additional, but not a substitute, financial measure, which is defined by the Company as profit attributable to owners of the parent after adding back the following adjustments: (i) (gain)/loss from investment companies, net; (ii) (gain)/loss on disposal and liquidation of subsidiaries, net; (iii) (gain)/loss related to call options and put options, net; (iv) (gain)/loss on disposal of non-current assets, net; and (v) income tax effect. The management of the Company believes that the adjusted profit attributable to owners of the parent provides useful supplementary information to investors in assessing the results of the Company’s core businesses by excluding the impact of certain non-cash items, investments and non-current assets transactions. However, such definition does not have a standardised meaning prescribed by HKFRS and therefore may differ from similar terminology used by other companies, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Accordingly, the use of such non-HKFRS measure has limitation as an analytical tool, and investors should not consider it in isolation form, or as a substitute for analysis of our results of operations or financial conditions as reported under HKFRS.