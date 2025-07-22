The Perfect Gift for Bird Lovers: TT Nature’s Smart Feeders Delight on Any Occasion

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Do you ever find yourself longing for a moment of peace—a chance to reconnect with the vibrant energy of nature? Have you ever wondered about the graceful birds just outside your window—what they’re called, and why they’ve come?

TT Nature’s Smart Bird Feeder with Metal Roof and Smart Glass Hummingbird Feeder transform everyday encounters into opportunities for observation and learning. Featuring smart recognition, vivid video capture, and live mobile alerts, these bird feeders turn your outdoor spaces into living field guides, bringing the vibrant world of birds closer than ever.

This unique experience is also a beautiful way to share love. TT Nature’s smart feeders can turn any space into a showcase for feathered friends, offering lasting joy and wonder. Whether for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, a birthday, or Christmas, they make the perfect, heartfelt gift for any special occasion.



TT Nature Smart Bird Feeders

Smart Bird Feeder with Metal Roof – Bringing Nature Within Reach

This smart bird feeder is thoughtfully designed not just to attract birds, but to gently draw you into their world. Easy to set up and a pleasure to use, it soon becomes part of your everyday rhythm.

Crisp HD Vision, Day or Night – with Real-Time Mobile Notifications

Equipped with a built-in 1080P HD camera, it captures every visit from your feathered friends in stunning detail.

You’ll receive instant notifications on your phone whenever a bird arrives—and thanks to infrared night vision, you won’t miss a single nighttime visitor.

AI-Powered Bird Recognition:

When a bird stops by, the smart system identifies your new visitor in just 0.5 seconds—giving you its name almost instantly.

Solar-Powered for Extended Use

The built-in low-power battery offers 3–4 months of standby time under normal use. Even better, the included waterproof solar panel reduces charging time by up to 70%.

Multi-Device Sharing:

Everyone in the family can join in—whether it’s your partner, kids, or grandparents miles away, they can all watch the same live moment together. It’s like gathering around a digital window to the wild—no matter where you are.

This isn’t just about technology—it’s about perspective. With each visit from a cardinal, sparrow, or bluebird, your backyard becomes a stage for quiet beauty. And now, you’re front row, phone in hand, eyes open.

Smart Glass Hummingbird Feeder – Attract Aerial Gems Effortlessly

Another standout in TT Nature’s smart bird feeder lineup is the smart glass hummingbird feeder, specially designed for these delicate little gems. This bird feeder perfectly blends elegant design with smart technology, crafted specifically to attract and capture the beauty of hummingbirds.

Every Wingbeat, Captured in Clarity

Equipped with a 2K camera, it delivers stunningly clear footage—even showing the vibrant sheen of a hummingbird’s neck feathers in incredible detail.

Unique Nectar and Water Level Monitoring

The Birdty app keeps watch when you can’t—alerting you when nectar runs low or when it’s time for a refresh. Your visiting hummers get what they need, when they need it, with no guesswork required.

Bionic Design with Strong Appeal

Featuring bright flower-shaped feeding ports and bird-shaped camera housing, combined with hand-blown colored glass, this feeder not only enhances your garden’s beauty but also effectively attracts hummingbirds.

Bird-Friendly “Moat” Protection

A clever, integrated moat keeps pests like ants out of the nectar—creating a peaceful, undisturbed dining experience for your fast-winged guests.

This hummingbird feeder is not only elegant and practical—it also offers a rare opportunity to experience hummingbirds not just in passing, but in close, intimate moments that feel almost magical.

The Birdty Community: Enjoying the Joy of Birdwatching Together

TT Nature’s official app, Birdty, is your gateway to a personalized birdwatching journey. It can be connected to any TT Nature’s smart bird feeder. Every encounter with your feathered friends is accurately recorded, creating your very own birdwatching log.

With Birdty, you can watch live videos of visiting birds in real time and explore thousands of shared moments from bird lovers. Whether you’ve been birdwatching for years or just spotted your first chickadee, Birdty makes it easy to connect with fellow enthusiasts. It’s a simple app—but it opens the door to a richer, more connected experience with the natural world.

Ready to say “Hi” to your winged friends? TT Nature’s Smart Bird Feeder with Metal Roof for $129.99 is available on TT Nature’s website, Amazon. The Smart Glass Hummingbird Feeder for $139.99 is available on TT Nature’s website.

More about TT Nature

Since 2011, TT Nature has been dedicated to blending deep expertise in avian ecology with cutting-edge smart courtyard technology. Continuously innovating, the product line includes award-winning smart bird feeders, beautifully designed birdhouses, innovative birdbaths, and a variety of accessories—all crafted with a passion and respect for nature. Each TT Nature product is thoughtfully refined to help people connect more closely with wild birds and observe them up close.

