TOKYO SKYTREE Holds Event Celebrating 30th Anniversary of Toy Story

TOKYO, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TOBU TOWER SKYTREE Co., Ltd., the operator of TOKYO SKYTREE, is holding “To the Sky Beyond Imagination TOY STORY SKY IN TOKYO SKYTREE,” to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the “Toy Story” movie release. The event began on Thursday, July 17, and will last until Friday, October 31, 2025.

In areas such as the 450-meter-high Tembo Galleria, visitors can immerse themselves in the world of Toy Story through the exhibition and interior decorations. Also offered on this floor are limited-edition goods that are only available at the event and special cafe menu items. On the 350-meter-high Tembo Deck, exclusive videos are screened on the windows converted into a giant screen of SKYTREE ROUND THEATER every night of the event. During the evening, the exterior of the tower will have a special Toy Story-themed lighting inspired by various characters from the movie series.

The event’s exclusive key visual depicts the movie characters visiting TOKYO SKYTREE reimagined as a playroom in the clouds.

TOBU TOWER SKYTREE hopes that those who come to Japan will visit and enjoy TOKYO SKYTREE on the occasion of the event.

About TOKYO SKYTREE

The 634-meter-high TOKYO SKYTREE is the world’s tallest free-standing broadcasting tower. It has two observation decks, the Tembo Deck, 350 meters high, and the Tembo Galleria, 450 meters high, commanding a spectacular panoramic view of Tokyo. At night, TOKYO SKYTREE is colorfully lit up in three lighting styles — “Iki,” characterized by a pale blue, “Miyabi,” featuring Edo purple, and the “Nobori” auspicious tangerine hue. Special lighting can be seen during seasonal and other events.

