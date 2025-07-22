VDE Americas Verifies Successful Operation of GameChange Solar’s Genius Tracker™ HailStow™

Demonstrating the importance of testing hail defense systems to protect solar farms globally

NORWALK, Conn. and SAN JOSE, Calif., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GameChange Solar (GCS) and VDE Americas, a global leader in technical advisory and catastrophic risk assessment services for the solar power industry, released a study on the use of GameChange Solar Genius Tracker’sTM hail mitigation function. In the study “HailStowTM Performance in April 2025,” VDE evaluated the operation of GameChange Solar’s hail stow for a utility-scale solar facility in hail-prone Arkansas.



Genius Tracker

The purpose of the study was to confirm the performance of GameChange Solar’s hail mitigation system, which can be installed to protect solar assets from catastrophic hail damage. For the study, VDE reviewed operational data during six storms that passed near the study site over a three-day period and met the criteria to trigger a hail stow. In all cases, the system successfully went to the desired steep stow angle, where solar panels are tilted to deflect direct hail impact. In the report, VDE notes, “For this study period, the HailStow™ system worked as designed, including processing hail warnings, issuing activation emails, and moving the trackers to hail stow position.”

Hail mitigation has been a genuine concern for owners and insurers of solar power plants throughout the United States and other hail-prone locations. As one of the top three global manufacturers of solar trackers, GameChange Solar has worked closely with VDE to develop a rigorously tested hail mitigation system, delivering advanced protection that helps safeguard assets, reduce risk, and support long-term performance.

“With hailstorms across the globe intensifying, it is critical to install hail mitigation systems – like GameChange’s Solar Genius Tracker™ HailStow™ – which are effective in reducing solar panel damage due to hail,” said Jon Previtali, VP and Senior Principal Engineer at VDE Americas. “In our role to protect and extend the economic value of solar assets, we continue to advocate for advanced weather alert services, proactive hail stow implementation and frequent testing of hail stow systems.”

“This successful validation by VDE is the result of a strong engineering partnership and a shared commitment to rigorous, real-world validation,” said Scott Van Pelt, Chief Engineer at GameChange Solar. “We developed the Genius Tracker™ HailStow™ to provide a fast, reliable response that helps protect solar infrastructure from catastrophic hail damage. By working closely with VDE, we ensure that our systems provide top tier hail protection, long-term asset reliability, and insurability in hail-prone regions.”

About VDE Americas

VDE Americas provides technical advisory and risk mitigation services to renewable energy stakeholders — from project owners and financiers to equipment manufacturers and those who construct, operate and insure large-scale solar power generation and energy storage facilities. A wholly owned subsidiary of the VDE Group, VDE Americas is recognized globally as the leading authority in solar project hail risk intelligence and loss prevention. The company’s expertise and innovative solutions have facilitated billions of dollars of investment in renewable energy assets.

For more information, visit: www.vde.com/en/vde-americas

About VDE

VDE, one of the largest technology organizations in Europe, has been regarded as a synonym for innovation and technological progress for more than 130 years. VDE is the only organization in the world that combines science, standardization, testing, certification, and application consulting under one umbrella. The VDE mark has been synonymous with the highest safety standards and consumer protection for more than 100 years.

About GameChange Solar

GameChange is one of the top three global providers of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 43 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun’s movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.

For more information, visit www.gamechangesolar.com

